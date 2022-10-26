Pepsi Confam Rave: Pepsi Hosts BBN Season 7 Housemates and Present Prizes

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Top pop culture brand, Pepsi, hosted the BBNaija Season 7 housemates to the Confam Rave at the Hard Rock Cafe and presented prizes to those who won their task during the BBNaija show this year. It was an unforgettable night for the housemates as they received their cash prizes.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of an all-expense paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa for all BBNaija season 7 housemates.

Segun Ogunleye, the General Manager of Marketing, confirmed this news while congratulating them on the incredible Big Brother Naija journey they each embarked on.

The prizes which the housemates won in the house during the Pepsi task were all presented in grand style. Bryan, Chomzy, and Deji of Team Ayra received a whopping sum of N2,500,000 each, Dotun, Giddyfia, and Sheggz of Team Davido received N1,000,000 each, while Groovy, Rachael, and Chizzy of Team Burna were given N500,000 each.

In an address, Segun Ogunleye congratulated the housemates on the just concluded show, saying the prize presentation party was put together to give the housemates a good feel of the entertainment side of the Pepsi brand.

The Confam Rave was a star-studded event with a mix of housemates from previous seasons such as Whitemoney, Nengi, Dorathy, Neo, and others.

The housemates, dressed fabulously, had lots of fun as Do2tun (the energy Gad) entertained the audience with the showmanship of energy.

Leading the headline of stars at the rave was Ayra Starr, the brilliant young musician who mesmerized the housemates with her trending hit song “Rush” as well as her other viral songs.

As expected, the BBNaija housemates didn’t disappoint as they brought all the energy to the stage while Ayra entertained the crowd.

Ayra Starr’s performance set the tone for the night and it was sustained by back-to-back performances from Alternate Sound, Pepsi DJ Ambassador; CrowdKontroller, and Afro-EDM duo, MazeXMxtreme.

Reacting to the prize presentation and the other events of the night, some of the BBN housemates expressed appreciation to Pepsi, saying the money would be a good head start for them outside the house and applauded the Pepsi brand for staying on top of its game in bringing maximum entertainment to Nigerians.

