Events
Johnny Drille, DJ DSF, Simi, Burna Boy & Davido Nominated for The Beatz Awards 2022
Nominations for 2022 annual The Beatz Awards have been announced with many of your favourite celebs landing nominations.
The Beatz Awards celebrates the creative minds behind music production, business and distribution.
Producers such as Magicsticks, Pheelz, Duktor Sett, Dunnie, Johnny Drille, P.Priime, and songwriters such as Simi, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Burna Boy, and BellaNaija (Yes, we made the list) received nominations in their respective categories.
Elijah John, Chief Executive Officer of Beatz Awards, commented on the awards night, explaining that the company goes beyond simply presenting prizes to individuals. He went on to say that the brand does not just seek to give out awards, but recognises the work that those behind the scenes put in and do not get their due credit for a job well done.
The winners will be announced on November 19, at the prestigious Shell Zenith Bank Hall Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos. The red carpet will begin at 5 P.M, followed by the main program at 6 P.M.
See the full list below:
Afro-Pop Producer Of The Year
- Magicsticks – “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” – Asake
- Blaise Beats – “No Wahala” – 1da Banton
- Ozedikus – “Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade
- Andre Vibez – “Calm Down” – Rema
- Sarz – “Ijo Labala” – Crayon
- Semzi – “Holy Father” – Mayorkun Ft. Victony
- Pheelz – “High” – Adekunle Gold Ft. Davido
- Reward Beatz, Yung Willis And Blaise Beatz – “Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
- Producer X – “Machala” – Carterefe & Berri-tiga
Afro Beat Producer Of The Year
- Vtek – “Woman” – Simi
- Ajimovoix Drums – “Fake Life” – Ajimovoix Drums
- Duktor Sett – “Trouble” – Basketmouth Ft. 2 Baba & Blaqbonez
- Ayzed – “No Pressure” – Timaya
- Xou/cheekychizzy – D’banj – “Stress Free” [feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80]
Afro R&b Producer Of The Year
- Bigfish – “Catch Me If You Can” – Adekunle Gold
- Damie & Midebeatz – “Baby Riddim” – Fave
- Cobhams Asuquo – “Jo” – Banky W
- ATG (Alexander The Great) – “Options” – L.a.x Ft. Ayra Starr
- Pheelz – “Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir
- Semzi – “In Love” – Ajebo Hustler Ft. Fave
- Calliemajik – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime” – Magixx
- P.Priime – “Let You Down” – Wurld
Afro Hip-Hop Producer Of The Year
- Leo Beatz – “Kojosese” – Naira Marley
- Niphkeys – “Ale Yi” – Zlatan
- Killertunes – “Big Energy” – Ladipoe
- Que Beats – “Alaye Toh Se Gogo” – Reminisce
- Stevie B Beatz – “Go Home” – Blaqbonez
- Yung Willis – “Body Language” – Falz Ft. Ajebo Hustlers
- Andre Vibes – “Running” – Ladipoe Ft Fireboy DML
- Beats By Jay – “Bigger” – Mi Abaga Ft Olamide & Nas
Afro Highlife Producer Of The Year
- Masterkraft – “Levels” – Flavour
- Telz and Shuga Saund – “Common Person” – Burna Boy
- Deeyasso – “Nwoke Oma” – Chike
- Telz and Shuga Saund – “Ashawo” – Fireboy Dml
- Spellz – “Money” – Zlatan Ft. Davido
- Blaize Beatz – “Logba Logba” – Simi
- Vtek – “Love for You” – Simi
- P.Priime – “Show Me Off “– Asa
Afro Soul Producer Of The Year
- Dunnie – “Permit Me” – Cill
- Big Foot In Your Face – “Winifred” – Brymo
- Lord Skyy – “Zamo” – Chike
- Deeyasso – “My Kind Of Woman” – Ric Hassani Ft. Sauti Sol
- Echo The Guru – “God Only Knows” – Chike
- Johnny Drille – “Sell My Soul” – Johnny Drille
Afro Dancehall Producer Of The Year
- Yung Willis – “Cold Outside” – Timaya Ft. Buju
- Meduaa – “Gone Far” – Zinoleesky
- Blaize Beatz – “Mercy” – Adekunle Gold
- Kukbeat – “Dior “– Ruger
- Egar Boi – “My Man” – Yemi Alade Ft Kranuim
- Michon – “Summer Love” – 1da Banton
- Dunnie – “House Party” – Shontelle
Afro Gospel Producer Of The Year
- SMJ – “The Name Jesus” – SMJ Ft. Gerald Bishung And P.flo
- Eezee Tee – “Omemma” – Minister Guc
- Isreal Dammy – “Amazing God” – Mercy Chinwo
- Juzzypro And Nathaniel Bassey – “See What The Lord Has Done” – Nathaniel Bassey
- Iben Rhythm – “Kaabo (Welcome)” – Dunsin Oyekan
- J Moses – “Power In My Praise” – Testimony Jaga
- Cyude For Slic – “Done It Again” – Sinach
Live Band Of The Year
- Eboni Band
- Shuga Band
- Veentage Band
- Sharp Band
- Spectacular Band
- Bandhitz
Producer Of The Year
- Blaise Beats – “No Wahala” – 1da Banton
- Vtek – “Woman” – Simi
- Pheelz – “High” – Adekunle Gold Ft. Davido
- Andre Vibez – “Calm Down” – Rema
- Vtek – “Love For You” – Simi
- P.Priime – “Show Me Off” – Asa
- Yung Willis – “Cold Outside” – Timaya Ft. Buju
Mixing & Mastering Engineer Of The Year
- Timi Jay – “Ozumba Mbadiwe” – Reekado Banks
- Vtek – “High” – Adekunle Gold Ft Davido
- Swaps – “Spirit” – M.I Abaga Ft. Vector
- Michael Synx – “Aunty Lovina” – Ycee Ft. Patoranking
- Mixx Monsta – “Levels” – Flavour
- STG – “Money” – Zlatan Feat Davido
- Dro – “Electricity” – Pheelz Ft. Davido
Music Video Director Of The Year
- Director K – “Ozumba Mbadiwe” – Reekado Banks
- Topshotta – “Dior” – Ruger
- Dammy Twitch – “Money” – Zlatan Feat Davido
- The Alien – “Pour Me Water” – Kizz Daniel
- Priorgold – “Finesse” – Pheelz, Buju
- TG Omori – “Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
Songwriter Of The Year
- Simi – “Logba Logba”
- Adekunle Gold – “Mercy”
- Kizz Daniel – “Oshe”
- Pheelz – “Finesse”
- Davido – “Stand Strong”
- Burna Boy – “Last Last”
- Fave – “Mr Man”
- BNXN – “Many Ways”
Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer Of The Year
- Magicsticks – “Omo Ope” – Asake Ft. Olamide
- Reward Beatz – “Eh God (Barnabas)” – Kizz Daniel
- Producer X – “Machala” – Carterefe & Berri-tiga
- Runcheckk – “Baddest Boy” – Skiibii Ft Davido
- Bigfish – “Catch Me If You Can” – Adekunle Gold
- Kentee Beatz – “Makaveli” – TClassic
Male DJ Of The Year
- Spinall
- DJ Yk Mule
- DJ Kaywise
- DJ Obi
- DJ Ttb
- DJ Crowdkontroller
- DJ BigN
Female DJ Of The Year
- DJ Nana
- DJ Lambo
- DJ Prettyplay
- DJ DSF
- Commissioner DJ Wysei
Entertainment TV Station Award (Terrestrial) Of The Year
- STV
- Galaxy TV
- TVC
- ONTV
- Superscreen TV
Entertainment TV Station Award (Cable) Of The Year
- Soundcity TV
- Hip TV
- MTV Base
- Trace Naija
- Nigezie TV
Radio Station Of The Year
- The Beat 99.9FM
- Cool 96.9FM
- Rhythm 93.7 FM
- Soundcity Radio 98.5FM
- Max FM
- City FM
OAP Of The Year
- Francis – 88.5UFM
- Tosan Wiltshire – The Beat 99.9FM
- Do2tun – Cool 96.9FM
- Quincy Jonze – Rhythm 93.7FM
- Moet Abebe – Soundcity Radio 98.5FM
- Cera – Max 102.3FM
Artist Manager Of The Year
- Asa Asika – Davido
- Olu & Paulo – Kizz Daniel
- Steve Nana – Asake
- Mr Pirazzy – Wande Coal
- Sean Okeke – Rema
- Bose Ogulu – Burna Boy
- Mekka Millions – Tiwa Savage
- Sunday Are – Wizkid
Record Label Of The Year
- YBNL Nation
- Mavin
- Spaceship
- DMW
- Chocolate City Music
Blog Of The Year
- BellaNaija
- YNaija
- Olorisupergal Blog
- Lindaikeji Blog
- Kemi Filani
Music Streaming Platform Of The Year
- Naijaloaded
- Mp3 Bullet
- tooXclusive
- 9jaflaver
- Notjustok.com
- Boomplay
- Audiomack
- Spotify Nigeria
Visit the website www.thebeatzawards.com to vote.