Johnny Drille, DJ DSF, Simi, Burna Boy & Davido Nominated for The Beatz Awards 2022

Nominations for 2022 annual The Beatz Awards have been announced with many of your favourite celebs landing nominations.

The Beatz Awards celebrates the creative minds behind music production, business and distribution.

Producers such as Magicsticks, Pheelz, Duktor Sett, Dunnie, Johnny Drille, P.Priime, and songwriters such as Simi, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Burna Boy, and BellaNaija (Yes, we made the list) received nominations in their respective categories.

Elijah John, Chief Executive Officer of Beatz Awards, commented on the awards night, explaining that the company goes beyond simply presenting prizes to individuals. He went on to say that the brand does not just seek to give out awards, but recognises the work that those behind the scenes put in and do not get their due credit for a job well done.

The winners will be announced on November 19, at the prestigious Shell Zenith Bank Hall Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos. The red carpet will begin at 5 P.M, followed by the main program at 6 P.M.



See the full list below:

Afro-Pop Producer Of The Year

Magicsticks – “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” – Asake

Blaise Beats – “No Wahala” – 1da Banton

Ozedikus – “Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

Andre Vibez – “Calm Down” – Rema

Sarz – “Ijo Labala” – Crayon

Semzi – “Holy Father” – Mayorkun Ft. Victony

Pheelz – “High” – Adekunle Gold Ft. Davido

Reward Beatz, Yung Willis And Blaise Beatz – “Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

Producer X – “Machala” – Carterefe & Berri-tiga

Afro Beat Producer Of The Year

Vtek – “Woman” – Simi

Ajimovoix Drums – “Fake Life” – Ajimovoix Drums

Duktor Sett – “Trouble” – Basketmouth Ft. 2 Baba & Blaqbonez

Ayzed – “No Pressure” – Timaya

Xou/cheekychizzy – D’banj – “Stress Free” [feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80]

Afro R&b Producer Of The Year

Bigfish – “Catch Me If You Can” – Adekunle Gold

Damie & Midebeatz – “Baby Riddim” – Fave

Cobhams Asuquo – “Jo” – Banky W

ATG (Alexander The Great) – “Options” – L.a.x Ft. Ayra Starr

Pheelz – “Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir

Semzi – “In Love” – Ajebo Hustler Ft. Fave

Calliemajik – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime” – Magixx

P.Priime – “Let You Down” – Wurld

Afro Hip-Hop Producer Of The Year

Leo Beatz – “Kojosese” – Naira Marley

Niphkeys – “Ale Yi” – Zlatan

Killertunes – “Big Energy” – Ladipoe

Que Beats – “Alaye Toh Se Gogo” – Reminisce

Stevie B Beatz – “Go Home” – Blaqbonez

Yung Willis – “Body Language” – Falz Ft. Ajebo Hustlers

Andre Vibes – “Running” – Ladipoe Ft Fireboy DML

Beats By Jay – “Bigger” – Mi Abaga Ft Olamide & Nas

Afro Highlife Producer Of The Year

Masterkraft – “Levels” – Flavour

Telz and Shuga Saund – “Common Person” – Burna Boy

Deeyasso – “Nwoke Oma” – Chike

Telz and Shuga Saund – “Ashawo” – Fireboy Dml

Spellz – “Money” – Zlatan Ft. Davido

Blaize Beatz – “Logba Logba” – Simi

Vtek – “Love for You” – Simi

P.Priime – “Show Me Off “– Asa

Afro Soul Producer Of The Year

Dunnie – “Permit Me” – Cill

Big Foot In Your Face – “Winifred” – Brymo

Lord Skyy – “Zamo” – Chike

Deeyasso – “My Kind Of Woman” – Ric Hassani Ft. Sauti Sol

Echo The Guru – “God Only Knows” – Chike

Johnny Drille – “Sell My Soul” – Johnny Drille

Afro Dancehall Producer Of The Year

Yung Willis – “Cold Outside” – Timaya Ft. Buju

Meduaa – “Gone Far” – Zinoleesky

Blaize Beatz – “Mercy” – Adekunle Gold

Kukbeat – “Dior “– Ruger

Egar Boi – “My Man” – Yemi Alade Ft Kranuim

Michon – “Summer Love” – 1da Banton

Dunnie – “House Party” – Shontelle

Afro Gospel Producer Of The Year

SMJ – “The Name Jesus” – SMJ Ft. Gerald Bishung And P.flo

Eezee Tee – “Omemma” – Minister Guc

Isreal Dammy – “Amazing God” – Mercy Chinwo

Juzzypro And Nathaniel Bassey – “See What The Lord Has Done” – Nathaniel Bassey

Iben Rhythm – “Kaabo (Welcome)” – Dunsin Oyekan

J Moses – “Power In My Praise” – Testimony Jaga

Cyude For Slic – “Done It Again” – Sinach

Live Band Of The Year

Eboni Band

Shuga Band

Veentage Band

Sharp Band

Spectacular Band

Bandhitz

Producer Of The Year

Blaise Beats – “No Wahala” – 1da Banton

Vtek – “Woman” – Simi

Pheelz – “High” – Adekunle Gold Ft. Davido

Andre Vibez – “Calm Down” – Rema

Vtek – “Love For You” – Simi

P.Priime – “Show Me Off” – Asa

Yung Willis – “Cold Outside” – Timaya Ft. Buju

Mixing & Mastering Engineer Of The Year

Timi Jay – “Ozumba Mbadiwe” – Reekado Banks

Vtek – “High” – Adekunle Gold Ft Davido

Swaps – “Spirit” – M.I Abaga Ft. Vector

Michael Synx – “Aunty Lovina” – Ycee Ft. Patoranking

Mixx Monsta – “Levels” – Flavour

STG – “Money” – Zlatan Feat Davido

Dro – “Electricity” – Pheelz Ft. Davido

Music Video Director Of The Year

Director K – “Ozumba Mbadiwe” – Reekado Banks

Topshotta – “Dior” – Ruger

Dammy Twitch – “Money” – Zlatan Feat Davido

The Alien – “Pour Me Water” – Kizz Daniel

Priorgold – “Finesse” – Pheelz, Buju

TG Omori – “Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

Songwriter Of The Year

Simi – “Logba Logba”

Adekunle Gold – “Mercy”

Kizz Daniel – “Oshe”

Pheelz – “Finesse”

Davido – “Stand Strong”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Fave – “Mr Man”

BNXN – “Many Ways”

Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer Of The Year

Magicsticks – “Omo Ope” – Asake Ft. Olamide

Reward Beatz – “Eh God (Barnabas)” – Kizz Daniel

Producer X – “Machala” – Carterefe & Berri-tiga

Runcheckk – “Baddest Boy” – Skiibii Ft Davido

Bigfish – “Catch Me If You Can” – Adekunle Gold

Kentee Beatz – “Makaveli” – TClassic

Male DJ Of The Year

Spinall

DJ Yk Mule

DJ Kaywise

DJ Obi

DJ Ttb

DJ Crowdkontroller

DJ BigN

Female DJ Of The Year

DJ Nana

DJ Lambo

DJ Prettyplay

DJ DSF

Commissioner DJ Wysei

Entertainment TV Station Award (Terrestrial) Of The Year

STV

Galaxy TV

TVC

ONTV

Superscreen TV

Entertainment TV Station Award (Cable) Of The Year

Soundcity TV

Hip TV

MTV Base

Trace Naija

Nigezie TV

Radio Station Of The Year

The Beat 99.9FM

Cool 96.9FM

Rhythm 93.7 FM

Soundcity Radio 98.5FM

Max FM

City FM

OAP Of The Year

Francis – 88.5UFM

Tosan Wiltshire – The Beat 99.9FM

Do2tun – Cool 96.9FM

Quincy Jonze – Rhythm 93.7FM

Moet Abebe – Soundcity Radio 98.5FM

Cera – Max 102.3FM

Artist Manager Of The Year

Asa Asika – Davido

Olu & Paulo – Kizz Daniel

Steve Nana – Asake

Mr Pirazzy – Wande Coal

Sean Okeke – Rema

Bose Ogulu – Burna Boy

Mekka Millions – Tiwa Savage

Sunday Are – Wizkid

Record Label Of The Year

YBNL Nation

Mavin

Spaceship

DMW

Chocolate City Music

Blog Of The Year

BellaNaija

YNaija

Olorisupergal Blog

Lindaikeji Blog

Kemi Filani

Music Streaming Platform Of The Year

Naijaloaded

Mp3 Bullet

tooXclusive

9jaflaver

Notjustok.com

Boomplay

Audiomack

Spotify Nigeria

Visit the website www.thebeatzawards.com to vote.