Bella Shmurda has released a 15-track album entitled, “Hypertension.”

This album, which is a follow-up to his previous extended play “High Tension 2.0“, features guest appearances from Phyno, Omah Lay, Simi, BackRoad Gee, Not3s, L.A.X, Victony, and Popcaan.

Listen to Hypertension below.

Stream it here.