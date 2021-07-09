Connect with us

New EP: Bella Shmurda - High Tension 2.0

#COVID19: NCDC confirms Case of Delta Variant in Nigeria

Planning your event is now EASY with Send Invites Nigeria

Sterling One Foundation hosts Health Workers Fund Board Members' Appreciation Dinner

Second Edition of 9mobile's Health Talk Series focused on Hypertension

The First-Ever Trendupp Awards was ‎️‍🔥! Broda Shaggi, Sisi Yemmie, Erica Nlewedim on the Winners List

Why the Feminist Womanifesto Group wants the original provisions of the Electoral Bill 2021 to be reinstated

Governor Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into death of 14-year-old Jumoke reportedly shot at Yoruba Nation Rally

Your Perfect Sunglasses for this Summer Season! All about Polo Avenue's exclusive collaboration with Anna Karin Karlsson

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

New EP: Bella Shmurda – High Tension 2.0

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Following the release of his previous single “Party Next Door,Bella Shmurda drops his highly anticipated 8-track EP titled, “High Tension 2.0.”

Bella Shmurda defines “High Tension” as ”new light in a new form, high voltage lightning that strikes against all odds, a star that cannot be stopped from shining and a power that always penetrates.”

The EP was co-produced by Fancy Beatz, SB The Producer, Cent Hor, Larry Lens, Vibes and YT Farhad.

Listen to the full EP below:

