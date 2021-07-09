New EP: Bella Shmurda – High Tension 2.0

Following the release of his previous single “Party Next Door,” Bella Shmurda drops his highly anticipated 8-track EP titled, “High Tension 2.0.”

Bella Shmurda defines “High Tension” as ”new light in a new form, high voltage lightning that strikes against all odds, a star that cannot be stopped from shining and a power that always penetrates.”

The EP was co-produced by Fancy Beatz, SB The Producer, Cent Hor, Larry Lens, Vibes and YT Farhad.

Listen to the full EP below: