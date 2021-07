Nigerian Afropop artiste, Lil Kem is back with a brand new single titled “My Girl“.

After a brief hiatus from the music scene, Lil Kem returns to the business with an impressive tune, “My Girl”.

Produced by Regular Collaborator S Bling, the single serves as his first single of 2021, and a follow up to his 2019 single “Jogodo”

Listen below: