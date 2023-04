YBNL Nation star, Asake has released a new song titled “2:30.”

The “Yoga” crooner in trademark fashion shared a snippet of the song weeks ago on his social media page. After the snippet sparked calls for the full release of the song by his teeming fans, Asake released it with the accompanying visuals.

“2:30” was produced by Blaisebeatz and Magicsticks.

Stream “2:30” here.

Watch the official video below.