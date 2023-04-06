Rema performs “Calm Down” & “Holiday” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Rema took his global hit “Calm Down” and his recent release “Holiday” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The music star started his impeccable performance with a suave rendition of the hit love song “Calm Down” and then moved to a more spirited performance of “Holiday.”

“Calm Down” was produced by the duo of London and Andre Vibez while “Holiday” was produced by Blaisebeatz.

Watch:

