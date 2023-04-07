Bryann delivers Masterful Performance of “Honest Decision” on Glitch Sessions

Nigerian singer and reality TV star, Bryann rendered a beautiful live performance of his hit single, “Honest Decision” on Glitch Sessions.

The fast-rising star’s seamless synchronization with the different camera angles and moody setting of the stage came to the fore as he delivered a captivating performance. He started with a melodious hum before the band joined in and then maintained a thrilling tempo that was only interspersed with lively quick solos from the band. The singer finished off as he had started it, with careful aplomb.

Bryann is making a case for his unique sound and this performance is a sign of more to come from the promising singer.

Watch: