Connect with us

BN TV Music

Bryann delivers Masterful Performance of “Honest Decision” on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV

Tsatsii talks about Her Career Goals, Relationship with Kanaga Jnr & More | Watch

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shares How to Make Parfait at Home

BN TV

Phyna joins Toke Makinwa on 'Toke Moments' to discuss Life After Big Brother Naija & How She Handles Fame

BN TV

10 Questions With... Khosi: Get to Know the First-Ever #BBTitans Winner!

BN TV Music

New Video: Phyno & Olamide - Ojemba

BN TV Music

Lynxx Opens Up on the Making of “Fine Lady,” Finding God & More on “Tea With Tay”

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast featuring Juliana Olayode

BN TV Comedy Music

The #MrYakubuChallenge is the Latest Buzz on Social Media, Thanks to Falz & Vector's "Yakubu"

BN TV Music

Davido rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with "Feel" & "Unavailable" | Watch

BN TV

Bryann delivers Masterful Performance of “Honest Decision” on Glitch Sessions

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and reality TV star, Bryann rendered a beautiful live performance of his hit single, “Honest Decision” on Glitch Sessions.

The fast-rising star’s seamless synchronization with the different camera angles and moody setting of the stage came to the fore as he delivered a captivating performance. He started with a melodious hum before the band joined in and then maintained a thrilling tempo that was only interspersed with lively quick solos from the band. The singer finished off as he had started it, with careful aplomb.

Bryann is making a case for his unique sound and this performance is a sign of more to come from the promising singer.

Watch:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs

Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal

40 Years Ago, Love Came Knocking for The Olatunjis and it’s Been Happy Ever After Since Then

Help Manna For Life Foundation Feed Underserved Communities Via Donate NG

Elohor Oderowho: Be Intentional About Your Mental Health
css.php