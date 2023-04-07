Connect with us

Phyna joins Toke Makinwa on 'Toke Moments' to discuss Life After Big Brother Naija & How She Handles Fame

Reality TV star and the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor popularly known as Phyna is Toke Makinwa’s guest on this episode of her show “Toke Moments.”

Phyna shares her experiences from the big brother house, how she handles controversies, how she’s handling being a celebrity, why she wants her old life back, the current status of her friendships, her ideal man, her background, and lots more.

