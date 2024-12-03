Mariam Timmer, Swanky Jerry & Idia Aisien Brought Their Fashion A-Game to the 15th Future Face Global Awards

Connect with us

2 hours ago

 on

Mariam Timmer, Swanky JerryIdia Aisien and Toke Makinwa were among the celebrities brought the drama, glamour, and style we live for at the 15th edition of the Future Face Global Awards.

Held at the Royal Box Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event wasn’t just about crowning winners—it was a full-on fashion spectacle. And while Moussa from Senegal and Happiness from Nigeria walked away as this year’s winners, the night also gave us plenty of jaw-dropping style moments to obsess over.

Now, let’s talk about the looks.

Swanky Jerry arrived like the king of fashion he is, donning a glittering Sevon Dejana tonic paired with a sleek black fedora and his signature stylish glasses. Every detail was on point, and his outfit was proof that when Swanky says, “No Swanky, No Styling,” he’s not playing games.

Toke Makinwa brought bold sophistication to the red carpet in a striking Weiz Dhurm Franklyn ensemble. Her low-cut, fitted gown layered with a bright, patterned jacket was a daring mix of elegance and edge. Paired with statement jewellery and chic sunglasses, Toke made sure all eyes were on her—and for good reason. It’s no surpirse she won the Best Dressed at the event.

Idia Aisien’s cool and classy vibe was unmatched in her denim two-piece set. She teamed the outfit with silver heels and a standout Hermès bag, balancing trendy and timeless in a way only she can. It was effortless, it was fun, and it was unforgettable.

Mariam Timmer went full glam in a shimmering green sequinned gown that fit her perfectly. She matched her dress with a bag in the same shade and paired with the perfect heels. Every detail worked together to create a look that was both chic and unapologetically fabulous.

See our favourite appearances from the event:

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Mariam Trimmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

Swanky Jerry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

