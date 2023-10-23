Events
The Beatz Awards 2023: Announcing the Octave Official Nomination Event
The Beatz Awards stands as an African pride that celebrates creatives Working behind music production, distribution and business in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Creatives have for long been left in the dark but The Beatz Awards platform has been able to bring to light in terms of recognition, more than 800 professionals.
This year 2023 sees to light a new category, one which is powered by Smirnoff Nigeria: Female Producer of the Year. This category is a tribute to the incredible women who have been shaping the music landscape with their creativity, innovation and dedication. It is time to shine a spotlight on the brilliant female producers who are making waves and breaking barriers.
The Beatz Awards, the eighth edition is proudly supported by Smirnoff, LIRS, Folham Nig, Tenjaku whiskey, MTVBase, Loatsad Media, The Temple Company and Ogidi Studios.
The Octave Edition of The Beatz Awards 2023 has 25 award categories to honour the selected creatives that did very well within the year in view. They are:
Category list for The Beatz Awards 2023 (The Octave) Male Producer of the Year
- Magicsticks – Unavailable – Davido Ft. Musa Keys
- Masterkraft – Gbese – Majeeed, Tiwa Savage
- Blaise Beats – Lonely at the Top- Asake
- Reward Beat – Ritd – Kizz Daniel
- Kel P – Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold
- Pheelz – Ballin – Pheelz
Female Producer of the Year Powered by Smirnoff
- Saszy Afroshii – Bad – Chike
- Bloody Civilian – Anger Management – Bloody Civilian
- Yimeeka – Alter Ego – Yimeeka
- Dunnie – Dnd – Dunnie
- Loc the Plug – Rain Rain Feat. Cynderella – Loc the Plug
- Prodbygloria – Recovery – Gloria
Afro Pop Producer of the Year
- Tempoe – Soweto – Victony
- Kel P – Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold
- Reward Beat – Ritd – Kizz Daniel
- Masterkraft – Gbese – Majeeed, Tiwa Savage
- Blaise Beatz – Holiday – Rema
- Magicsticks – Unavailable – Davido Ft. Musa Keys
- Mr Soul – Who’s Your Guy – Spyro
- Finito – San Siro – Ykb
- Ajimovoix Drums – All the Way (Ikorodu Oga) – Ajimovoix Drums
Afro Beat Producer of the Year
- p.priime – Ebelebe – Wande Coal Ft Wizkid
- P2j – Money and Love – Wizkid
- Signal – Khaid – Anabella
- Wademix, Ozedikus – Ole – Bnxn , Qing Madi
- Dibstunes – Seyi Vibez – Chance (NA Ham)
- Chillz – Owa – Falz, Tekno
- Busy Pluto – Obapluto Ft. Pa Monday Edo – Shally Poppi
- Sarz – Gwagwalada – Bnxn, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez
Afro R&B Producer of the Year
- Magicsticks – Stamina – Tiwa Savage Ft. Ayra Star, Young John
- Deeyasso – Intoxicated – Oxlade
- Rore – In the Garden – Davido Ft. Morravey
- Blaise Beatz – Feel – Davido
- Pheelz – Ballin – Pheelz
- Kel P – Street – Wandecoal Ft Tpain
- Chech – Meta – Harrysong
Afro Hip-Hop Producer of the Year
- Rexxie – Abracadabra Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii
- Busy Pluto – Ex Convict -Shallipoppi
- Trill Xoe, Johnwav, Ucee – Declan Rice – Odumodublvck
- Chech – Zlatan – Omo Ologo
- Finito – Hide & Seek Rema Remix – Stormzy
- Reward Beat, Ladipoe – Guy – Ladipoe & Bella Shumurda
- Dibstunes – Seyi Vibez – Hat Trick
Afro Highlife Producer of the Year
- Blaise Beats – Lonely at the Top- Asake
- Deeyasso – Ego Oyinbo – Chike
- 1DA Banton – NA Money – Davido Ft. The Cavemen
- London – Charm – Rema
- Masterkraft – Today Oringo – Masterkraft Ft. Ugoccie
- Johnny Drille & Ayze – Feran MI – Kizz Daniel Ft. Johnny Drille
- Duktor Sett – Saviour – The Cavemen
Afro Soul Producer of the Year
- Mr. Soul & Ayzed – Feran You Too – Kizz Daniel
- Louddaaa – Stranger – Simi
- Johnny Drille – Best Part – Johnny Drille
- Phat E – Great Again – Obiwon
- Pheelz – Pheelz – Stand By You
- Deeyasso – Spell Remix – Chike Ft. Oxlade
Afro Dancehall Producer of the Year
- Reward Beat – All Over – Magixx
- Oxlade – Ovami – Oxlade Ft. Flavour
- Yung Willis – Kolo Kolo – Patoranking
- Michon – Sweet Us – Timaya
- Kel P – Don’t Feel Love – Wande Coal
- P2j – Burnaboy Ft Ed Sheeran – For My Hand
- Vtek – Yemi Alade – Baddie
Afro Gospel Producer of the Year
- Corektsound – Bigger – Prinx Emmanuel
- Jaysynths – Look What You Have Done – Great Man Takit
- Magical Andy – Breathe on Me – Neon Adejoh
- Skerz – Wonder – Mercy Chinwo
- Wole Adesanya – Ebenezeri – Kent Edunjobi
- Hills Play – Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus – Moses Bliss
- Samduke – This Year (Blessings) – Victor Thompson Ft. Ehis D Greatest
Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year
- Rugged – No Competition – Davido Ft Asake
- Tbm – Seyi Vibez – Chance (NA Ham)
- Chech – Zlatan – Omo Ologo
- Mr Soul – Who’s Your Guy – Spyro
- Signal – Khaid – Anabella
- Busy Pluto – Elon Musk Rmx – Shallipoppi Ft. Zlantan Ibile and Fireboy
- Sparrq – Folake – Boyspyce
DJ Male of the Year
- DJ Yk Mule
- DJ Spinall
- DJ Crowdkontroller
- DJ Consequence
- DJ Ttb
- DJ Neptune
DJ Female of the Year
- Commissioner DJ Wysei
- DJ Nana
- DJ Lambo
- DJ Pretty Play
- DJ Tgarbs
- DJ soul.yin
Mixing & Mastering Engineer of the Year
- Timi Jay – Mohbad – Peace
- Papizzy Dxp – Papizzy Dxp – Why
- Stg – You Go Know – Ajebo Hustlers
- Mixxmonsta – Peace of Mind – Tekno
- Michael Synx – Ojapiano – Kcee
- Swapsonthemix – Ojemba – Phynofino X Olamide
- Busy Pluto – Obapluto – Shally Poppi Ft. Pa Monday Edo
Radio Station of the Year
- Coolfm 96.9
- Soundcity Radio 98.5
- The Beat 99.9fm
- 88.5 Ufm
- Max FM Lagos
- City FM
- Rhythm 93.7fm
Entertainment Station Award (Terrestrial) Of the Year
- Stv
- Tvc
- Superscreen
- Galaxy TV
- Ait
- Nta
Entertainment Station Award (Cable) Of the Year
- Hip TV
- Soundcity
- Mtvbase
- Trace Naija
- Wap TV
- Nigezie TV
Artist Manager of the Year
- Elizabeth Sobowale – Adekunle Gold
- Asa Asika – Davido
- Sean Okeke – Rema
- Bose Ogulu – Burnaboy
- Alexander Okeke – Olamide
- Stephen Timothy Nana – Asake
- Pumping Sneh – Bella Shmurda
Music Video Director of the Year
- Sydney Talker – Khaid & Boy Spyce – Carry Me Go
- TG Omori – Kizz Daniel – Shu-Peru
- Gorilla Boy – Guchi – All Over You
- Earthboi Ayra Starr – Sability
- Perliksdefinition – Joeboy – Body & Soul
- Tariebi Joel Visuals – Spyro Ft Tiwa Savage – Who Is Your Guy? Remix
- Pinkfilms – Chike – Ego Oyibo
- DK – Rema – Holiday
Oap of the Year
- Kemi Smallzz – Cool FM 96.9
- Pearl CA – Soundcity Radio 98.5
- Tosan Wiltshire – The Beat 99.9fm
- Francis Sule – 88.5 Ufm
- Cera – Max FM Lagos
Songwriter of the Year
- Davido – Feel
- Asake & Olamide – Lonely at the Top
- Omah Lay – Reason
- Patoranking, Yung Willis – Kolo Kolo
- Rema – Charm
- Johnny Drille, Don Jazzy – Believe Me
- Adekunle Kosoko, Azeez Oniyide, Oladayo Tunji, Udoma Peter Kelvin – Party No Dey Stop
Record Label of the Year
- Ybnl
- Dmw
- Starboy
- Spaceship
- Mavin Record
- Fly Boy Inc Record
Blog of the Year
- Lindaikeji
- Bellanaija
- Ynaija
- Legitng
- Instablog
- Mufasa Tunde Ednut
Online Music Platform of the Year
- Boomplay
- Notjustok
- Tooxclusive
- Audiomack
- Sportify
- 9JAFLAVER
Live Band of the Year
- Alternate Sound
- Bandhitz
- Shuga Band
- Sharp Band
- Veentage Band
- Cool Ice Band
BellaNaija is a media partner for the Beatz Awards