The Beatz Awards 2023: Announcing the Octave Official Nomination Event

The Beatz Awards stands as an African pride that celebrates creatives Working behind music production, distribution and business in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Creatives have for long been left in the dark but The Beatz Awards platform has been able to bring to light in terms of recognition, more than 800 professionals.

This year 2023 sees to light a new category, one which is powered by Smirnoff Nigeria: Female Producer of the Year. This category is a tribute to the incredible women who have been shaping the music landscape with their creativity, innovation and dedication. It is time to shine a spotlight on the brilliant female producers who are making waves and breaking barriers.

The Beatz Awards, the eighth edition is proudly supported by Smirnoff, LIRS, Folham Nig, Tenjaku whiskey, MTVBase, Loatsad Media, The Temple Company and Ogidi Studios.

The Octave Edition of The Beatz Awards 2023 has 25 award categories to honour the selected creatives that did very well within the year in view. They are:

Category list for The Beatz Awards 2023 (The Octave) Male Producer of the Year

Magicsticks – Unavailable – Davido Ft. Musa Keys

Masterkraft – Gbese – Majeeed, Tiwa Savage

Blaise Beats – Lonely at the Top- Asake

Reward Beat – Ritd – Kizz Daniel

Kel P – Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold

Pheelz – Ballin – Pheelz

Female Producer of the Year Powered by Smirnoff

Saszy Afroshii – Bad – Chike

Bloody Civilian – Anger Management – Bloody Civilian

Yimeeka – Alter Ego – Yimeeka

Dunnie – Dnd – Dunnie

Loc the Plug – Rain Rain Feat. Cynderella – Loc the Plug

Prodbygloria – Recovery – Gloria

Afro Pop Producer of the Year

Tempoe – Soweto – Victony

Kel P – Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold

Reward Beat – Ritd – Kizz Daniel

Masterkraft – Gbese – Majeeed, Tiwa Savage

Blaise Beatz – Holiday – Rema

Magicsticks – Unavailable – Davido Ft. Musa Keys

Mr Soul – Who’s Your Guy – Spyro

Finito – San Siro – Ykb

Ajimovoix Drums – All the Way (Ikorodu Oga) – Ajimovoix Drums

Afro Beat Producer of the Year

p.priime – Ebelebe – Wande Coal Ft Wizkid

P2j – Money and Love – Wizkid

Signal – Khaid – Anabella

Wademix, Ozedikus – Ole – Bnxn , Qing Madi

Dibstunes – Seyi Vibez – Chance (NA Ham)

Chillz – Owa – Falz, Tekno

Busy Pluto – Obapluto Ft. Pa Monday Edo – Shally Poppi

Sarz – Gwagwalada – Bnxn, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez

Afro R&B Producer of the Year

Magicsticks – Stamina – Tiwa Savage Ft. Ayra Star, Young John

Deeyasso – Intoxicated – Oxlade

Rore – In the Garden – Davido Ft. Morravey

Blaise Beatz – Feel – Davido

Pheelz – Ballin – Pheelz

Kel P – Street – Wandecoal Ft Tpain

Chech – Meta – Harrysong

Afro Hip-Hop Producer of the Year

Rexxie – Abracadabra Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii

Busy Pluto – Ex Convict -Shallipoppi

Trill Xoe, Johnwav, Ucee – Declan Rice – Odumodublvck

Chech – Zlatan – Omo Ologo

Finito – Hide & Seek Rema Remix – Stormzy

Reward Beat, Ladipoe – Guy – Ladipoe & Bella Shumurda

Dibstunes – Seyi Vibez – Hat Trick

Afro Highlife Producer of the Year

Blaise Beats – Lonely at the Top- Asake

Deeyasso – Ego Oyinbo – Chike

1DA Banton – NA Money – Davido Ft. The Cavemen

London – Charm – Rema

Masterkraft – Today Oringo – Masterkraft Ft. Ugoccie

Johnny Drille & Ayze – Feran MI – Kizz Daniel Ft. Johnny Drille

Duktor Sett – Saviour – The Cavemen

Afro Soul Producer of the Year

Mr. Soul & Ayzed – Feran You Too – Kizz Daniel

Louddaaa – Stranger – Simi

Johnny Drille – Best Part – Johnny Drille

Phat E – Great Again – Obiwon

Pheelz – Pheelz – Stand By You

Deeyasso – Spell Remix – Chike Ft. Oxlade

Afro Dancehall Producer of the Year

Reward Beat – All Over – Magixx

Oxlade – Ovami – Oxlade Ft. Flavour

Yung Willis – Kolo Kolo – Patoranking

Michon – Sweet Us – Timaya

Kel P – Don’t Feel Love – Wande Coal

P2j – Burnaboy Ft Ed Sheeran – For My Hand

Vtek – Yemi Alade – Baddie

Afro Gospel Producer of the Year

Corektsound – Bigger – Prinx Emmanuel

Jaysynths – Look What You Have Done – Great Man Takit

Magical Andy – Breathe on Me – Neon Adejoh

Skerz – Wonder – Mercy Chinwo

Wole Adesanya – Ebenezeri – Kent Edunjobi

Hills Play – Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus – Moses Bliss

Samduke – This Year (Blessings) – Victor Thompson Ft. Ehis D Greatest

Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year

Rugged – No Competition – Davido Ft Asake

Tbm – Seyi Vibez – Chance (NA Ham)

Chech – Zlatan – Omo Ologo

Mr Soul – Who’s Your Guy – Spyro

Signal – Khaid – Anabella

Busy Pluto – Elon Musk Rmx – Shallipoppi Ft. Zlantan Ibile and Fireboy

Sparrq – Folake – Boyspyce

DJ Male of the Year

DJ Yk Mule

DJ Spinall

DJ Crowdkontroller

DJ Consequence

DJ Ttb

DJ Neptune

DJ Female of the Year

Commissioner DJ Wysei

DJ Nana

DJ Lambo

DJ Pretty Play

DJ Tgarbs

DJ soul.yin

Mixing & Mastering Engineer of the Year

Timi Jay – Mohbad – Peace

Papizzy Dxp – Papizzy Dxp – Why

Stg – You Go Know – Ajebo Hustlers

Mixxmonsta – Peace of Mind – Tekno

Michael Synx – Ojapiano – Kcee

Swapsonthemix – Ojemba – Phynofino X Olamide

Busy Pluto – Obapluto – Shally Poppi Ft. Pa Monday Edo

Radio Station of the Year

Coolfm 96.9

Soundcity Radio 98.5

The Beat 99.9fm

88.5 Ufm

Max FM Lagos

City FM

Rhythm 93.7fm

Entertainment Station Award (Terrestrial) Of the Year

Stv

Tvc

Superscreen

Galaxy TV

Ait

Nta

Entertainment Station Award (Cable) Of the Year

Hip TV

Soundcity

Mtvbase

Trace Naija

Wap TV

Nigezie TV

Artist Manager of the Year

Elizabeth Sobowale – Adekunle Gold

Asa Asika – Davido

Sean Okeke – Rema

Bose Ogulu – Burnaboy

Alexander Okeke – Olamide

Stephen Timothy Nana – Asake

Pumping Sneh – Bella Shmurda

Music Video Director of the Year

Sydney Talker – Khaid & Boy Spyce – Carry Me Go

TG Omori – Kizz Daniel – Shu-Peru

Gorilla Boy – Guchi – All Over You

Earthboi Ayra Starr – Sability

Perliksdefinition – Joeboy – Body & Soul

Tariebi Joel Visuals – Spyro Ft Tiwa Savage – Who Is Your Guy? Remix

Pinkfilms – Chike – Ego Oyibo

DK – Rema – Holiday

Oap of the Year

Kemi Smallzz – Cool FM 96.9

Pearl CA – Soundcity Radio 98.5

Tosan Wiltshire – The Beat 99.9fm

Francis Sule – 88.5 Ufm

Cera – Max FM Lagos

Songwriter of the Year

Davido – Feel

Asake & Olamide – Lonely at the Top

Omah Lay – Reason

Patoranking, Yung Willis – Kolo Kolo

Rema – Charm

Johnny Drille, Don Jazzy – Believe Me

Adekunle Kosoko, Azeez Oniyide, Oladayo Tunji, Udoma Peter Kelvin – Party No Dey Stop

Record Label of the Year

Ybnl

Dmw

Starboy

Spaceship

Mavin Record

Fly Boy Inc Record

Blog of the Year

Lindaikeji

Bellanaija

Ynaija

Legitng

Instablog

Mufasa Tunde Ednut

Online Music Platform of the Year

Boomplay

Notjustok

Tooxclusive

Audiomack

Sportify

9JAFLAVER

Live Band of the Year

Alternate Sound

Bandhitz

Shuga Band

Sharp Band

Veentage Band

Cool Ice Band

