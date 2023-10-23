News
IcedfishAbuja is the Winner of the ImpactHER Woman of the Month Program | Get to Know the Business
The first winner of ImpactHER Woman of the Month “Winner Takes It All” program is Icedfish Abuja.
Here’s what you need to know about the business:
IcedfishAbuja is the go-to plug when you need to bring those seafood cravings to reality. They specialise In helping seafood lovers actualise their longing and satisfy their yearning. With a wide range of seafoods options, their products and services are tailored to cater to your personal seafood needs. At IcedfishAbuja the goal is simple: Spice Up Your Dishes, Nourish Your Life!” Why IcedfishAbuja? They guarantee:
- Fresh, Quality Seafood: The finest selection of seafood sourced from local fishermen and trusted suppliers.
- A Healthier You: Discover the incredible health benefits of seafood. Packed with essential nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids, their seafood helps you achieve a balanced and vibrant life.
- Culinary Delights: They elevate your cooking game with their premium seafood. From succulent shrimp to tender salmon, They’ve e got your taste buds covered. ● Sustainable Sourcing. They’re committed to the environment. Their seafood is responsibly sourced to ensure a brighter future for our oceans.
- Expert Advice: They have a team of seafood enthusiasts is to guide you. You can ask them for cooking tips, recipes, and more!
- Wide Variety: They offer an extensive range of seafood, including shrimp, salmon, tilapia, crabs, and more.
- Convenient Ordering: Place your order easily through our website or visit our store. They offer flexible delivery options for your convenience.
Join the IcedfishAbuja community and become a part of their seafood-loving family. Follow them on social media for updates, promotions, and culinary inspiration.
Road 15, House 19, Efab Estate, Lokogoma.
08100459668
@icedfishabuja