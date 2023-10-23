Connect with us

News

IcedfishAbuja is the Winner of the ImpactHER Woman of the Month Program | Get to Know the Business

Events News Promotions

The Beatz Awards 2023: Announcing the Octave Official Nomination Event

News

This Kenyan App Helps Break Down Communication Barriers for People with Hearing Impairments

Events News Promotions

The Inaugural Golden Penny Soup Festival: A Celebration of Food, Fun, and Unforgettable Family Moments

Events News Promotions

Introducing the Herconomy Women at the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect

Events News Promotions

FinTribe's First Finance Fair Sets a Landmark Gathering for Women's Financial Empowerment

Events Living News Promotions TRAVEL

TravelWings Celebrates Lekki Office Launch with Exclusive Event | Get the Exclusive

Events News Promotions

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of Memorable Serenity and Celebration

News

Kenyan Farmers Are Using Drones for Agriculture - Here's How

News

Bakers Find Success in Shifting from Wheat to Sweet Potato Flour, Thanks to a Small Biscuit Factory in Cameroon

News

IcedfishAbuja is the Winner of the ImpactHER Woman of the Month Program | Get to Know the Business

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The first winner of ImpactHER Woman of the Month “Winner Takes It All” program is Icedfish Abuja.

Here’s what you need to know about the business:

IcedfishAbuja is the go-to plug when you need to bring those seafood cravings to reality. They specialise In helping seafood lovers actualise their longing and satisfy their yearning. With a wide range of seafoods options, their products and services are tailored to cater to your personal seafood needs. At IcedfishAbuja the goal is simple: Spice Up Your Dishes, Nourish Your Life!” Why IcedfishAbuja? They guarantee: 

  • Fresh, Quality Seafood: The finest selection of seafood sourced from local fishermen and trusted suppliers. 
  • A Healthier You: Discover the incredible health benefits of seafood. Packed with essential nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids, their seafood helps you achieve a balanced and vibrant life. 
  • Culinary Delights: They elevate your cooking game with their premium seafood. From succulent shrimp to tender salmon, They’ve e got your taste buds covered. Sustainable Sourcing. They’re committed to the environment. Their seafood is responsibly sourced to ensure a brighter future for our oceans. 
  • Expert Advice: They have a team of seafood enthusiasts is to guide you. You can ask them for cooking tips, recipes, and more! 
  • Wide Variety: They offer an extensive range of seafood, including shrimp, salmon, tilapia, crabs, and more.
  • Convenient Ordering: Place your order easily through our website or visit our store. They offer flexible delivery options for your convenience. 

Join the IcedfishAbuja community and become a part of their seafood-loving family. Follow them on social media for updates, promotions, and culinary inspiration. 

Road 15, House 19, Efab Estate, Lokogoma.
08100459668
@icedfishabuja

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Plan Ahead for your Retirement

Elizabeth Adedeji Gives Us a Glimpse into the Business of Crocheting in This Episode of Doing Life With…

#EndSARSMemorial: Preserving the Memories of The Movement 3 Years On

Chaste Inegbedion: How Femtech is Aiding Women in Managing Menstrual Concerns

#BNCampusSeries: Abiodun Jamiu Started Building His Journalism Career as a Student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University
css.php