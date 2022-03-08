Don’t Miss Out on the ImpactHer Conference Themed ‘Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur’ | March 9 and 12 

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In celebration of International Women’s Day, ImpactHER – an impact-driven organization that seeks to empower African female entrepreneurs by bridging the gender financing gap to help African female entrepreneurs realize their full economic potential will be hosting female entrepreneurs on March 9th and 12. The events have been curated to help female entrepreneurs in Africa break barriers, become globally relevant, and give them the platform to share their stories.
Event Schedule 
9th March 2022
Time: 10 am GMT / 11 am WAT / 12 pm CAT / 1 pm EAT
Theme: Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur
Registration Link: bit.ly/ImpactHERIWD2022
12th March 2022
Time: 1 pm GMT / 2 pm WAT / 3 pm CAT / 4 pm EAT
Theme: Key Lessons to Succeeding as a Female Entrepreneur
Registration Link: bit.ly/IWDWEBINAR

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

