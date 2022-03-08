Don’t Miss Out on the ImpactHer Conference Themed ‘Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur’ | March 9 and 12 

In celebration of International Women’s Day, ImpactHER – an impact-driven organization that seeks to empower African female entrepreneurs by bridging the gender financing gap to help African female entrepreneurs realize their full economic potential will be hosting female entrepreneurs on March 9th and 12. The events have been curated to help female entrepreneurs in Africa break barriers, become globally relevant, and give them the platform to share their stories.

Event Schedule

9th March 2022

Time: 10 am GMT / 11 am WAT / 12 pm CAT / 1 pm EAT

Theme: Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur

12th March 2022 Time: 1 pm GMT / 2 pm WAT / 3 pm CAT / 4 pm EAT Theme: Key Lessons to Succeeding as a Female Entrepreneur Registration Link: bit.ly/IWDWEBINAR

