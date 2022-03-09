The ‘Friends of Prof‘ Community is promoting Education and Entrepreneurship with the March 8th Initiative 2022 Programme

The March 8th Initiative is organised by the “Friends of Prof” to inspire and promote communal, entrepreneurial, and public-spirited endeavour within Nigeria in honour of the birthday of His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.

Over the last two editions, the March 8th Initiative has provided opportunities for young people to expand and advance their businesses. Last year, the Initiative also recognized and rewarded exceptional health workers who, in an extremely difficult time, exhibited compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties. In addition, the Initiative also provided free eye treatment and surgeries to thousands of people across the country.

For this year’s programme, the Initiative is engaging Nigerians on two unique fronts: Entrepreneurship and Education which are areas that are of great interest to His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

1. PROJECT 774 The March 8th Initiative announces a community-focused Business Plan Competition targeting young entrepreneurs and researchers who are able to exhibit the comparative advantage in their respective LGAs. With a thriving youth population in Nigeria, there is a need to identify the rich and diverse prospects available in each of the 774 LGAs as potential growth and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Competition is designed to identify the comparative advantage inherent in the 774 LGAs in Nigeria, identify entrepreneurs that recognise the opportunities with a plan to harness them, and encourage the development of innovative, community-driven ideas with potential for expansion, and increase community-based enterprises. The competition opens on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and closes at 11:59pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years are eligible to participate. Two individuals from each Local Government Area across Nigeria will each win the sum of N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) for their innovative ideas on how to harness the unique resources and skills of the people of their LGAs.

ELIGIBILITY & SUBMISSION



1. All Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 35 years are welcome to apply. Women and persons-with-disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.
2. The proposal must be detailed, well-researched and based on the unique resources and sills available in the Local Government Area in question.
3. The Proposal must be uploaded on the application portal- www.march8th.ng alongside the other information required.
4. The Proposal MUST be in MS Word format, and not exceed 1,000 words.
5. Supporting documents to help authenticate the feasibility of the idea can be uploaded alongside the Proposal.
6. Multiple submissions will lead to instant disqualification.
7. Only residents or indigenes of a particular Local Government Area are allowed to submit Proposals for that Local Government Area.

This year the March 8th Initiative will partner with Codextel Limited, an Edutech company to deploy tailor-made learning solutions focused on basic education for the Nigerian child, by employing one of their revolutionary learning products, ‘The Codex Learning Solution.’ It is a curriculum-based, animated tutorial video that provides for the Nigerian child a pool of simplified learning resources. Codextel Limited has currently developed over 500 educational videos across the major subjects – Mathematics, English, Basic Science, and Civic Education.

MAKARANTA

Makaranta is the Hausa expression of Classroom. To make learning accessible to all children across the North, the videos will be broadcast on Terrestrial TV Stations that have wide coverage in the North. Makaranta aims to provide learning opportunities for children in underprivileged communities across Nigeria with a special focus on out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria.For more information on how to apply, please log on HERE

