The ‘Friends of Prof‘ Community is promoting Education and Entrepreneurship with the March 8th Initiative 2022 Programme
The March 8th Initiative is organised by the “Friends of Prof” to inspire and promote communal, entrepreneurial, and public-spirited endeavour within Nigeria in honour of the birthday of His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.
Over the last two editions, the March 8th Initiative has provided opportunities for young people to expand and advance their businesses. Last year, the Initiative also recognized and rewarded exceptional health workers who, in an extremely difficult time, exhibited compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties. In addition, the Initiative also provided free eye treatment and surgeries to thousands of people across the country.
For this year’s programme, the Initiative is engaging Nigerians on two unique fronts: Entrepreneurship and Education which are areas that are of great interest to His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
1. PROJECT 774
1. All Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 35 years are welcome to apply. Women and persons-with-disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.2. The proposal must be detailed, well-researched and based on the unique resources and sills available in the Local Government Area in question.3. The Proposal must be uploaded on the application portal- www.march8th.ng alongside the other information required.4. The Proposal MUST be in MS Word format, and not exceed 1,000 words.5. Supporting documents to help authenticate the feasibility of the idea can be uploaded alongside the Proposal.6. Multiple submissions will lead to instant disqualification.7. Only residents or indigenes of a particular Local Government Area are allowed to submit Proposals for that Local Government Area.2. THE CLASSROOM
Makaranta is the Hausa expression of Classroom. To make learning accessible to all children across the North, the videos will be broadcast on Terrestrial TV Stations that have wide coverage in the North. Makaranta aims to provide learning opportunities for children in underprivileged communities across Nigeria with a special focus on out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria.For more information on how to apply, please log on HERE
