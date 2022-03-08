Plush Hotel hosted VIPs and Media Guests at its Grand Opening with a Live Performance by D’banj

Abuja’s newest premium hospitality venue Plush Hotel celebrated its opening with an exclusive launch party. Media guests and VIPs were invited to the hotel grounds at 5 Mbala Street, Wuse Zone 4 for a party and show around of the hotel’s stunning facilities. Guests were treated to an assortment of canapés and a 3-course dinner as a taste of what to expect from the hotel’s restaurant team.

Performing live, the Award-winning Nigerian Artiste – D’banj, serenaded the guests as they sipped on cocktails and champagne. The property is owned and operated by Plush Hospitality and the company’s Executive Chairman/CEO, Peter Adejoh addressed guests to reveal the story behind the hotel and his foray into the hospitality space. Peter said that even in real estate, he wanted to diversify his portfolio, as a way of managing risk in the sector, while also creating value through the establishment of a flagship society brand in the hospitality industry.

His team of hospitality experts have taken up the challenge to provide guests with the best hospitality experience with premium attention to detail and personalized services. Thanking his team, friends and family for their support, Peter wrapped up by saying: “We hope Abuja can be proud of us. We’ve worked hard to create something that is truly special.”

The hotel houses 20 guestrooms including a standalone 2-bedroom executive suite, an executive boardroom, an all-day dining restaurant and a bush bar which is open for public bookings.

See more photos:

