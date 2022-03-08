Connect with us

Events

Plush Hotel hosted VIPs and Media Guests at its Grand Opening with a Live Performance by D'banj

Events

Fidelity Bank in Partnership with Linda Ikeji will be celebrating this Year’s IWD with a Networking Event

Events

Kimberly-Clark Nigeria Commissions New Factory in Ikorodu, Lagos

Events

Veuve Cliquot created a Memorable VIP Experience for the Guest at the 2022 NPA Lagos Polo Tournament

Events

Avila Natrualle rewards Distributors & launches a Fashion Brand at their Annual Distributors Summit and Excellence Award | Get the Scoop

Events Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Events Music

Trust Us, You'll Love these Highlights From Davido's Show at The 02 Arena London

Events Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Join BellaNaija Style’s Conversation this Weekend With Cuppy

Events

It Was All Fun & Good Vibes at Rose Peter Graham's Birthday Celebrated by her Friends in London

Events Promotions

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole set to Speak at the Access Bank International Women's Day Conference | Register Here

Events

Plush Hotel hosted VIPs and Media Guests at its Grand Opening with a Live Performance by D’banj

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Abuja’s newest premium hospitality venue Plush Hotel celebrated its opening with an exclusive launch party. Media guests and VIPs were invited to the hotel grounds at 5 Mbala Street, Wuse Zone 4 for a party and show around of the hotel’s stunning facilities. Guests were treated to an assortment of canapés and a 3-course dinner as a taste of what to expect from the hotel’s restaurant team.

Performing live, the Award-winning Nigerian Artiste – D’banj, serenaded the guests as they sipped on cocktails and champagne. The property is owned and operated by Plush Hospitality and the company’s Executive Chairman/CEO, Peter Adejoh addressed guests to reveal the story behind the hotel and his foray into the hospitality space. Peter said that even in real estate, he wanted to diversify his portfolio, as a way of managing risk in the sector, while also creating value through the establishment of a flagship society brand in the hospitality industry.

His team of hospitality experts have taken up the challenge to provide guests with the best hospitality experience with premium attention to detail and personalized services. Thanking his team, friends and family for their support, Peter wrapped up by saying: “We hope Abuja can be proud of us. We’ve worked hard to create something that is truly special.”

The hotel houses 20 guestrooms including a standalone 2-bedroom executive suite, an executive boardroom, an all-day dining restaurant and a bush bar which is open for public bookings.

See more photos:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php