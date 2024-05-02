The Nitty Gritties of Chioma Ikokwu’s Show-Stopping Elegance at HighTea with BellaNaija Style

Connect with us

News

It was a major moment on Sunday evening when this video of Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu at High Tea with BellaNaija Style hit the internet, as fashion lovers went all agog with compliments for the fashion icon, applauding her outstanding style and consistency through the years.

 

High Tea with BellaNaija Style is a glamorous spinoff of our Women’s Month celebration.

Chioma donned a monochromatic red look from one of her favourite African designers, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn‘s SS24 collection, featuring a red velvet, silk braided corset top paired with deconstructed pants. She paired the outfit with a red fascinator from Urez Kulture, a red bag, nude strappy sandals and luxe silver accessories.

Her hair was sleeked into a pretty ponytail with extensions from her brand Good Hair Limited and she finished the look with a flawless glowing facebeat that she later revealed was self-made. Swipe through the carousel below to see more of her:

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @chiomagoodhair

Outfit: @weizdhurmfranklyn

Hair: @goodhairltd

Fascinator : @urezkulture

