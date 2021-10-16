Movies & TV
#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week
Happy weekend BNers!
It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in October.
“The Law Will Take Its Course” – 2Baba’s Management ‘Now Muzik’ Responds to Brymo’s Allegations
Blessing Uzzi Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Directorial Debut “No Man’s Land”
#MIat40: M.I Abaga celebrates 40th Birthday with Friends & Family | See Photos’
Ayra Starr is the Vibrant Fashion Killer on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
Yemi Alade to Perform at Prince Williams’ Earthshot Prize Awards!
“You can’t “method-act” cooking & cleaning for 10 weeks” – #BBNaijaShineYaEye Winner Whitemoney
Adebola Williams Dedicates New Book “African Power Girls” to Goddaugters for International Day of the Girl Child
“I’m a Very Calm Person, but can be Very Firm & Assertive” – #BBNaijaShineYaEye Star Pere