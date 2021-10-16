Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Highlights, Creative Processes & BTS Moments - The Cast of "Blood & Water" talk to BellaNaija about Season 2

It's a 'Domestic Turbulence' in Episode 8 of Laju Iren's “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Feature Film "Collision" announced as the Official Closing Film for AFRIFF 2021 | See Full List

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

Watch the Trailer for "The Days To Follow" a 2D Animation about Two Sisters & their #EndSARS Protest Experience

BN Exclusive: Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) shares His Favorite Scene from "Castle & Castle" Season 2 + UNILAG Experience

#BBNaija's Yerins Makes Nollywood Debut in New Comedy Film "Okirika Series"

Osaze Has a Lot of Explaining To Do in Episode 7 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Everything the Shine Your Eye Geng Won from #BBNaija Season 6 Tasks

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in October.

“The Law Will Take Its Course” – 2Baba’s Management ‘Now Muzik’ Responds to Brymo’s Allegations

Blessing Uzzi Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Directorial Debut “No Man’s Land”

#MIat40: M.I Abaga celebrates 40th Birthday with Friends & Family | See Photos’

Ayra Starr is the Vibrant Fashion Killer on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Yemi Alade to Perform at Prince Williams’ Earthshot Prize Awards!

“You can’t “method-act” cooking & cleaning for 10 weeks” – #BBNaijaShineYaEye Winner Whitemoney

Adebola Williams Dedicates New Book “African Power Girls” to Goddaugters for International Day of the Girl Child

“I’m a Very Calm Person, but can be Very Firm & Assertive” – #BBNaijaShineYaEye Star Pere

#BNxBBNaija6: First Runner-Up Liquorose says She Needed a Bigger Platform to Show Other Talents Aside Dancing

Angel Reveals She Applied for #BBNaijaShineYaEye to Remove Herself from Some Toxic Situations

Actors Guild of Nigeria Confirms Chiwetalu Agu’s Release from DSS Custody

Don Jazzy, Tacha, Liquorose & All The Winners of Pulse Influencer Awards Maiden Edition

Adele Says New Album “30” Is Coming On November 19

#BBNaija’s Yerins Makes Nollywood Debut in New Comedy Film “Okirika Series”

BN Exclusive: Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) Shares His Favorite Scene from “Castle & Castle” Season 2 + UNILAG Experience

“4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship” Yomi Casual & Grace Makun’s Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

