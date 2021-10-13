Actors Guild of Nigeria Confirms Chiwetalu Agu’s Release from DSS Custody

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has been released from the Department of State Security custody, the Actors Guild of Nigeria confirms.

The veteran actor was arrested by military personels in Onitsha, Anambra state on Thursday, for reportedly wearing an attire that had the Biafran flag on it.

According to the actor, he had just returned from filming movie and was purchasing bread worth 10,000 naira to share amongst people, without any form of campaign.

Chiwetalu Agu was reportedly transferred to Abuja by the Department of State Security. The Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed on Tuesday night that he has been released with the following statement: