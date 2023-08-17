Connect with us

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

Aanu Jide-Ojo is Helping People Discover Better Ways to Handle Mental Burdens

Tope Mark-Odigie of REB360 details Her Entrepreneurial Journey in New Interview with Omon Odike on "Omon's Couch"

Catch Up on the Latest Episodes of Iyabo Ojo's "Gold Room" on BN TV

Velvety Foodies Shares How To Make Delicious Puff Puff In Bulk

Kikifoodies' Delicious Ewa Agoyin Recipe Is So Easy

Chef Tolani's Egusi Soup & Pounded Recipe is a Must-try

Uriel Reflects on Her Time in the BBNaija All Stars House in New Interview with Ebuka

Watch the Latest Episode of Jola & FK Abudu's "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Funmi Iyanda & Her Guests discuss Road Planning on Episode 3 of "Public Eye"(S3)

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

4 hours ago

Chude Jideonwo’s guest on this episode of his popular podcast show #WithChude is Nollywood icon Chiwetalu Agu.

Chiwetalu Agu talks about fond memories of Nollywood, Chude’s first contact with the actor’s acting, his near-death experience, his dramatic arrest for wearing Biafran colours and the outcry that followed, and his thoughts on the government of Muhammadu Buhari.

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview.

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

