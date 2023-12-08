Connect with us

Beauty

Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM's Candid Conversation 'With Chude

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Reality TV star, content creator and actor Bamike O. Adenibuyan, fondly known as Bam Bam, recently had a candid chat with Chude Jideonwo on the popular podcast series With Chude.

Bam Bam speaks on the transformation her body went through as a result of motherhood: weight gain, skin challenges, Twitter trolls, preeclampsia, postpartum depression,  and how she pulled through those seasons. She highlights the remarkable blessing of a supportive husband like hers (Teddy A.), his open disposition to her transitions (rather than holding on to a rigid purview) and more in the 8-minute clip below.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

There’s more, visit Chude’s YouTube channel With Chude to learn more about how to watch the entire conversation.

Credits

With Chude

@chudeity

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

css.php