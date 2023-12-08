Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM’s Candid Conversation ‘With Chude

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Reality TV star, content creator and actor — Bamike O. Adenibuyan, fondly known as Bam Bam, recently had a candid chat with Chude Jideonwo on the popular podcast series With Chude.

Bam Bam speaks on the transformation her body went through as a result of motherhood: weight gain, skin challenges, Twitter trolls, preeclampsia, postpartum depression, and how she pulled through those seasons. She highlights the remarkable blessing of a supportive husband like hers (Teddy A.), his open disposition to her transitions (rather than holding on to a rigid purview) and more in the 8-minute clip below.

