Take A Look At Sarah Jakes & Toure Roberts’ Classy Style Choices For The Color Purple Premiere

Sarah Jakes Roberts and her heartthrob — Touré Roberts stepped out elegantly for the World Premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles, California wearing matching silver tones paired with neutrals.

Styled by J. Bolin, Sarah donned a beautiful robe while Touré paired a long robe with pants and a turtle neck top. Sarah wore sleeky long hair with earth-toned makeup and manicure. You have to see her gorgeous pieces of silver jewellery though, swipe through the carousel below to check them out:

Hit the ▶ button below to watch some BTS moments from their shoot:

See more pictures below:

Credits

BellaStylistas: @sarahjakesroberts × @toureroberts

Styled by @stylistjbolin

Assistant stylist: @mekstyles

Hair: @kalessiakhair

Mua: @legallybeat

Designer: @antlamourr

Photographer: @cyndiibee_

Men’s Grooming: @kfreestyles

