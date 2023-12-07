Take A Look At Sarah Jakes & Toure Roberts’ Classy Style Choices For The Color Purple Premiere

Connect with us

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Sarah Jakes Roberts and her heartthrob Touré Roberts stepped out elegantly for the World Premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles, California wearing matching silver tones paired with neutrals.

Styled by J. Bolin, Sarah donned a beautiful robe while Touré paired a long robe with pants and a turtle neck top. Sarah wore sleeky long hair with earth-toned makeup and manicure. You have to see her gorgeous pieces of silver jewellery though, swipe through the carousel below to check them out:

Hit the ▶ button below to watch some BTS moments from their shoot:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J.Bolin (@stylistjbolin)

See more pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Touré Roberts (PT) (@toureroberts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Touré Roberts (PT) (@toureroberts)

Credits

BellaStylistas: @sarahjakesroberts × @toureroberts
Styled by @stylistjbolin
Assistant stylist: @mekstyles
Hair: @kalessiakhair
Mua: @legallybeat
Designer: @antlamourr
Photographer: @cyndiibee_
Men’s Grooming: @kfreestyles

