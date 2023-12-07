Beauty
Take A Look At Sarah Jakes & Toure Roberts’ Classy Style Choices For The Color Purple Premiere
Sarah Jakes Roberts and her heartthrob — Touré Roberts stepped out elegantly for the World Premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles, California wearing matching silver tones paired with neutrals.
Styled by J. Bolin, Sarah donned a beautiful robe while Touré paired a long robe with pants and a turtle neck top. Sarah wore sleeky long hair with earth-toned makeup and manicure. You have to see her gorgeous pieces of silver jewellery though, swipe through the carousel below to check them out:
Credits
BellaStylistas: @sarahjakesroberts × @toureroberts
Styled by @stylistjbolin
Assistant stylist: @mekstyles
Hair: @kalessiakhair
Mua: @legallybeat
Designer: @antlamourr
Photographer: @cyndiibee_
Men’s Grooming: @kfreestyles