Is The Most Anticipated Gen Z ‘Ship’ Of The Year Taking Off Soon? See Why Eni & Priscy’s Fans Are Elated

Africa’s leading Gen Z celebrity, Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa, took his bestie — Priscilla Ajoke Ojo out shopping because (in his words) “she’s overworking”. From launching 2 handcrafted bag collections to signing a deal with Mirinda, everyone can tell Priscilla, who is one of Africa’s fastest-rising Gen Z influencers, has been up to a lot lately.

Jolly as ever, Enioluwa captions his Instagram post thus

Took this girl out on a shopping date

the things I do for charity!😅

The video begins with their exciting meet-up at PriscyLuxe as Priscy welcomes Eni with a cheerful hug; they proceed to some shopping outlets and end the day at the Nigerian Premiere of Queen B’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Then, in the comments section, the conversation below has gotten lots of exciting commentary from fans who have been (lowkey) wishing for their sensational friendship to blossom into something more romantic.

Are you, dear BellaNaijarian, a Priscy-Eni shipper?

Credits: @its.priscy x @enioluwaofficial

