Porsche Platforms Lagos Fashion Week’s Founder — Omoyemi Akerele On BoF Voices 2023 | WATCH

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sponsored by Porsche Cars GB Ltd, The Business of Fashion (BoF) profiles Omoyemi Akerele, founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files.

Last week at #BoFVOICES 2023, The Business of Fashion’s annual gathering for big thinkers, trailblazers of the global fashion industry gathered at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, joining thought leaders, entrepreneurs and inspiring people shaping the wider world.

As BoF’s automotive partner for the event, Porsche platforms three female entrepreneurs within this community to discover what drives their success.

To open the series, we speak to Omoyemi Akerele, founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files. As one of the driving forces behind Nigeria’s burgeoning fashion industry, Akerele works with brands on image, creative direction and brand positioning, helping to gain international exposure.

— BoF X Porsche

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Business of Fashion (@bof)

Credits

@bof

@porsche_gb

@omoyemiakerele

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

