TECNO announces AFCON Sponsorship alongside Spark 20 unveiling

TECNO pioneers a new era in African football with a groundbreaking CAF partnership. It announced a novel partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The announcement of TECNO’s partnership with CAF electrified the air at a media event packed with media giants, industry leaders, and Nigerian football icons including ‘Prince of Monaco’ Victor Ikpeba witnessing TECNO’s dedication to African football.

This exciting collaboration aims to showcase the appeal of African football and bring together a global audience. In an event hosted by Sports Influencer Jimi Akinsola, the Managing Director of TECNO, Chidi Okonkwo, said the partnership is to provide a more immersive experience for the African users of TECNO. In his words,

TECNO had recognised the need to be more involved in the growth of football in Africa and no better place to start than to be a sponsor at Africa’s premier football competition.

The focus for all was geared to TECNO’s deliberate choice to sponsor AFCON, wondering if it perfectly aligns with the company’s overarching objectives. Thompson Ani, BTL Manager for TECNO Nigeria, underscored the significance of this collaboration, as he stated,

Our involvement with CAF for AFCON epitomizes TECNO’s ‘Stop At Nothing’ philosophy, aiming to uplift African football, particularly in Nigeria, and fostering a connection with the continent’s passions and aspirations.

As the conversation flowed, an electric anticipation filled the room. Suddenly, TECNO unleashed the news: the SPARK 20 series, a revolutionary leap forward in mobile technology. Gasps rippled through the crowd as the groundbreaking features were unveiled.

The SPARK 20 Pro+ boasts impressive specs, including a 108MP camera and a powerful MediaTek processor. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or a mobile gamer, this phone has something to offer.

With the launch of the SPARK 20 series, TECNO continues to expand its offering of high-performance smartphones, allowing users to choose the model that best suits their needs.

TECNO generated significant excitement by announcing a sponsorship program that will send two journalists to the upcoming AFCON. Benjamin Onwe of Pulse Nigeria and Justus Adejumoh of Daily Independent were selected for this opportunity.

The media parley provided a compelling glimpse into TECNO’s unwavering commitment to Africa, not only through its technological advancements but also through its creative and impactful initiatives that bridge the gap between sports and innovation. This event gathers industry experts to explore the potential impact of technology on Africa’s future. TECNO’s participation highlights the company’s strategic vision for the future of technology in the region

