Style
ICYMI: Bonang Matheba Wowed in a Sculptural Couture Gown at the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa
At the Time100 Impact Awards Africa held in Kigali, Rwanda, last month, Bonang Matheba, the renowned South African media personality, stole the show as the host of the inaugural event celebrating some of the continent’s most influential individuals at the Kigali Convention Center.
Bonang’s striking appearance was heightened by an avant-garde gown designed by South African luxury designer Biji La Maison. The shoulder-baring dress featured a form-fitted silhouette, enriched with heavily sequined fabric and an arrangement of round and oval disks, creating a captivating depth and forming a halo around her torso.
Featuring a soft pink hue that could easily be mistaken for white under different lighting, the masterpiece harmonized seamlessly with Bonang’s skin tone. The avant-garde structure of the gown added a touch of drama, while the fitted bodice highlighted her curves with elegant precision.
Complementing with statement accessories, Bonang donned star-shaped earrings and carried a matching clutch. Her well-tousled hair drew attention to the overall look, and she opted for soft glam makeup featuring a soft smokey eye and glossy lips. Bonang’s appearance was not just an outfit; it was a curated masterpiece that showcased her impeccable sense of style and left a lasting impact on the prestigious event.
Credits
Couture Designer: @biji_la_maison
Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb
Hair: @_thedonhair_
Photography: @scott.hurly