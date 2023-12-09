ICYMI: Bonang Matheba Wowed in a Sculptural Couture Gown at the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Bonang’s striking appearance was heightened by an avant-garde gown designed by South African luxury designer Biji La Maison. The shoulder-baring dress featured a form-fitted silhouette, enriched with heavily sequined fabric and an arrangement of round and oval disks, creating a captivating depth and forming a halo around her torso.

Featuring a soft pink hue that could easily be mistaken for white under different lighting, the masterpiece harmonized seamlessly with Bonang’s skin tone. The avant-garde structure of the gown added a touch of drama, while the fitted bodice highlighted her curves with elegant precision.

Complementing with statement accessories, Bonang donned star-shaped earrings and carried a matching clutch. Her well-tousled hair drew attention to the overall look, and she opted for soft glam makeup featuring a soft smokey eye and glossy lips. Bonang’s appearance was not just an outfit; it was a curated masterpiece that showcased her impeccable sense of style and left a lasting impact on the prestigious event.