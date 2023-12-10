Connect with us

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Sheila Atim's Hair and Brows Shine at the British Fashion Awards 2023

Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM's Candid Conversation 'With Chude

Take A Look At Sarah Jakes & Toure Roberts' Classy Style Choices For The Color Purple Premiere

Ghana's Edward Enninful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell's Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

Take A Look At Temi Otedola's Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Here's How Mo'Cheddah Got Owambe Ready For Her Mum's 70th Birthday | WATCH

Excellence in Beauty: The Countdown Begins for the Beauty in the Motherland Awards Ceremony

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Check out gorgeous Nigerian Actress and beautypreneur Jemima Osunde in a cute hanbok-inspired fit made by Flat17Studio, a remarkable fashion outfit in Nigeria led by Karen Mila Ayuba.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

The hanbok is an interesting traditional clothing of the Korean people made from diverse fabrics. Koreans have worn hanbok since antiquity. The earliest visual depictions are traceable to 57 BC – 668 AD. The ancient hanbok consisted of a top (jeogori), a pair of pants (baji)), a skirt (chima), and a coat (po).

Jemima’s outfit featured a pretty turquoise coat layered with a white shirt and paired with a navy blue ball skirt. Jemima paired the elegant ensemble with a back ponytail and an earth-toned facebeat featuring cocoa-lined glossy lips and a snatched face. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

…felt like I was in my own Kdrama

Jemima

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Credits

BellaStylista: @jemimaosunde

Photos: @thelotachukwu

Outfit: @flat17studio

Skinnnnn @sanaabeautyltd

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

