How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

Check out gorgeous Nigerian Actress and beautypreneur — Jemima Osunde in a cute hanbok-inspired fit made by Flat17Studio, a remarkable fashion outfit in Nigeria led by Karen Mila Ayuba.

The hanbok is an interesting traditional clothing of the Korean people made from diverse fabrics. Koreans have worn hanbok since antiquity. The earliest visual depictions are traceable to 57 BC – 668 AD. The ancient hanbok consisted of a top (jeogori), a pair of pants (baji)), a skirt (chima), and a coat (po).

Jemima’s outfit featured a pretty turquoise coat layered with a white shirt and paired with a navy blue ball skirt. Jemima paired the elegant ensemble with a back ponytail and an earth-toned facebeat featuring cocoa-lined glossy lips and a snatched face. See below:

…felt like I was in my own Kdrama — Jemima

Credits

BellaStylista: @jemimaosunde

Photos: @thelotachukwu

Outfit: @flat17studio

Skinnnnn @sanaabeautyltd

