Chioma Goodhair Talks Entrepreneurship, Real Housewives of Lagos, and More on “Tea With Tay”

On this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan has an in-depth conversation with fashion icon, entrepreneur, lawyer, and reality TV star, Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Goodhair.

Co-founder of Goodhair, a prestigious hair company, and a restauranteur, Chioma talks about starting her hair business at age 18 with her best friend, Kika.

She also talks about her childhood, growing up as a tomboy, her time schooling in England, her Real Housewives of Lagos experience, her family’s reactions, her decision to discontinue the show, and how Iyabo Ojo convinced her to do a second season.

