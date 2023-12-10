Connect with us

Chioma Goodhair Talks Entrepreneurship, Real Housewives of Lagos, and More on "Tea With Tay"

Lagos Is Breathtaking At Night Through The Lens Of Niyi Fagbemi, Take A Look At It

It's getting hotter in Episode 10 of University of Cruise

Is The Most Anticipated Gen Z 'Ship' Of The Year Taking Off Soon? See Why Eni & Priscy's Fans Are Elated

Porsche Platforms Lagos Fashion Week's Founder — Omoyemi Akerele On BoF Voices 2023 | WATCH

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Spend A Day With TayeNaija & Toni Tone Featuring Drake, The Rock & 50 Cent | WATCH

Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM's Candid Conversation 'With Chude

Falz Opens Up on Music, Football, Tattoos, and "Brotherhood" on Chinasa Anukam's "Conversations With Friends"

Cee C Joins FK Abudu and Jola On Ep. 41 of "ISWIS" Podcast | Watch

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan has an in-depth conversation with fashion icon, entrepreneur, lawyer, and reality TV star, Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Goodhair.

Co-founder of Goodhair, a prestigious hair company, and a restauranteur, Chioma talks about starting her hair business at age 18 with her best friend, Kika.

She also talks about her childhood, growing up as a tomboy, her time schooling in England, her Real Housewives of Lagos experience, her family’s reactions, her decision to discontinue the show, and how Iyabo Ojo convinced her to do a second season.

Watch:

