Lagos Is Breathtaking At Night Through The Lens Of Niyi Fagbemi, Take A Look At It

It's getting hotter in Episode 10 of University of Cruise

Is The Most Anticipated Gen Z 'Ship' Of The Year Taking Off Soon? See Why Eni & Priscy's Fans Are Elated

Porsche Platforms Lagos Fashion Week's Founder — Omoyemi Akerele On BoF Voices 2023 | WATCH

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Spend A Day With TayeNaija & Toni Tone Featuring Drake, The Rock & 50 Cent | WATCH

Motherhood, Fame & Body Transitions: Listen To BAM BAM's Candid Conversation 'With Chude

Falz Opens Up on Music, Football, Tattoos, and "Brotherhood" on Chinasa Anukam's "Conversations With Friends"

Cee C Joins FK Abudu and Jola On Ep. 41 of "ISWIS" Podcast | Watch

Start Your Day Right with Zeelicious Foods’ Crispy Potatoes and Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Recipe!

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Experience the beauty of Africa’s heartbeat at night through the lens of the impeccable Nigerian filmmaker — Niyi Fagbemi. Niyi recently captured this breathtaking view of Victoria Island, located in Lagos, the city that never sleeps.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi)

Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria, with an estimated population of 21 million making it the most populous urban area in Africa. It was the national capital of Nigeria until December 1991; a major African financial centre and the economic hub of Nigeria. Victoria Island is the financial center of the metropolis, and is known for its beach resorts, boutiques and nightlife.

Credit: @theniyifagbemi 

