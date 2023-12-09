Lagos Is Breathtaking At Night Through The Lens Of Niyi Fagbemi, Take A Look At It

Experience the beauty of Africa’s heartbeat at night through the lens of the impeccable Nigerian filmmaker — Niyi Fagbemi. Niyi recently captured this breathtaking view of Victoria Island, located in Lagos, the city that never sleeps.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi)

Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria, with an estimated population of 21 million making it the most populous urban area in Africa. It was the national capital of Nigeria until December 1991; a major African financial centre and the economic hub of Nigeria. Victoria Island is the financial center of the metropolis, and is known for its beach resorts, boutiques and nightlife.

Credit: @theniyifagbemi

