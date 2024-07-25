Connect with us

BN TV

“Overthinking Opportunities Leaves You In The Same Spot Forever” – Chioma Goodhair on “Omon’s Couch”

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

This week on “Omon’s Couch,” the multifaceted entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu, mostly known as Chioma Goodhair, shares her inspiring journey from building successful brands like Good Hair Ltd, Brass and Copper Restaurant and other businesses to navigating the spotlight as a reality TV star on “Real Housewives of Lagos.”

In this candid conversation with Omon Odike, Chioma offers valuable insights into the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship, the reality of life in the public eye, and practical advice for aspiring business owners.

Watch below:

