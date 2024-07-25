Moses Babatope Launches Nile Media Entertainment Group to Transform African Cinema

Moses Babatope, a seasoned professional in the film industry, has launched Nile Media Entertainment Group, a new production and distribution company aimed at transforming African cinema. Named after the River Nile, this company will focus on cultural representation, industry excellence and sustainable practices.

The Nile Media Entertainment Group is a multifaceted enterprise comprising five subsidiaries: Nile Entertainment, which serves as the distribution arm covering both local and international markets; Nile Cinemas, offering luxury cinema experiences; Nile Motion Pictures, a production company focused on Nollywood films; Nile Studio Lab, a film village in Nigeria; and Nile Foundation, which acts as the CSR arm dedicated to community development through film.

Moses Babatope, also the co-founder of FilmHouse Group and managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, has over 20 years of experience in film exhibition, production, distribution, aggregation, marketing, sales, and operations management. He has played a pivotal role in the global distribution of Nigerian blockbuster films, including the highest-grossing film in West Africa, “A Tribe Called Judah,” “Battle on Buka Street,” “Born Again Stripper (Ijakumo),” “Passport,” “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” “The Wedding Party” films, “A Trip to Jamaica,” “King of Thieves,” and “King of Boys,” among others.

Joining Moses in the new venture are:

Biola Sokenu : as executive director and group COO, she brings a wealth of financial acumen and production experience. Before joining Nile Group, She led financial operations at Fleet River Productions Ltd, managing the production of Netflix’s “The Diplomat” Season 2. Her extensive background includes work on independent films and pivotal roles at global organisations such as AAA Entertainment, FilmOne Entertainment and the BBC.

Lolu Desalu : joins as executive director, leveraging 18 years of experience in business strategy, brand building and strategic partnerships. Lolu's career spans roles at NPower, Incisive Media, TimeInc. London, and most recently as chief marketing officer at Filmhouse Group.

Abimbola Craig : takes on the role of VP of production. A lawyer-turned-filmmaker, she previously headed production at NdaniTV, where she co-produced hits like “ Sugar Rush ” and “ Real Housewives of Lagos.” Her Netflix production “ Glamour Girls ” became the first Nigerian film to reach the global top 10 list.

Bukky George Taylor : joins as VP of Nile X, the luxury cinema arm. Bukky brings 17 years of strategic communications experience as the founder of Robert Taylor Media and co-founder of Crawl Africa, the first tourism app on the continent.

Nowekere Alexis C.I Segun-Ojo: joins the team as GM of distribution and marketing. With over 13 years in public relations and brand strategy, Nowekere, as general manager at Nile Entertainment, shaped and executed the company’s strategic vision, contributing to the success of West Africa’s highest-grossing cinema marketing team, and executing high-profile campaigns for local and international films.