Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tyla Laura Seethal, the South African singer mononymously known as Tyla, is the cover star of GLAMOUR Magazine SA‘s big summer issue in partnership with Aunt Jackie’s Curl & Coils.

The Grammy-nominated artist is geared for success. Her single, ‘Getting Late‘ earned her a seat at the table, and the follow-up ‘Water‘ from her debut EP catapulted her to super stardom. In our December/January issue, Tyla lets us in on her musical journey, personal style, her meteoric rise to celeb status, and how her hair journey with @auntjackies.africa helped shape her into the woman she is today.

GLAMOUR South Africa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

Go behind the scenes with Tyla on her first-ever GLAMOUR cover shoot in partnership with Aunt Jackie’s Curl & Coils.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

Click here to get your digital copy or pick up a physical copy available in stores.

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: @nontando58
Cover Story: @thobeka_phanyeko
Photography: @xx_niquita_xx
Creative Direction & Styling: @lukediva_
Art Director: @andrea.daydreams
Makeup: @rainetauber
Hair: @kelvintakudza68
Beauty Editor: @jesaaay_

