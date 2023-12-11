Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

Tyla Laura Seethal, the South African singer mononymously known as Tyla, is the cover star of GLAMOUR Magazine SA‘s big summer issue in partnership with Aunt Jackie’s Curl & Coils.

The Grammy-nominated artist is geared for success. Her single, ‘Getting Late‘ earned her a seat at the table, and the follow-up ‘Water‘ from her debut EP catapulted her to super stardom. In our December/January issue, Tyla lets us in on her musical journey, personal style, her meteoric rise to celeb status, and how her hair journey with @auntjackies.africa helped shape her into the woman she is today. — GLAMOUR South Africa

Go behind the scenes with Tyla on her first-ever GLAMOUR cover shoot in partnership with Aunt Jackie’s Curl & Coils.

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: @nontando58

Cover Story: @thobeka_phanyeko

Photography: @xx_niquita_xx

Creative Direction & Styling: @lukediva_

Art Director: @andrea.daydreams

Makeup: @rainetauber

Hair: @kelvintakudza68

Beauty Editor: @jesaaay_

