Beauty
Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look
Tyla Laura Seethal, the South African singer mononymously known as Tyla, is the cover star of GLAMOUR Magazine SA‘s big summer issue in partnership with Aunt Jackie’s Curl & Coils.
The Grammy-nominated artist is geared for success. Her single, ‘Getting Late‘ earned her a seat at the table, and the follow-up ‘Water‘ from her debut EP catapulted her to super stardom. In our December/January issue, Tyla lets us in on her musical journey, personal style, her meteoric rise to celeb status, and how her hair journey with @auntjackies.africa helped shape her into the woman she is today.
— GLAMOUR South Africa
View this post on Instagram
Go behind the scenes with Tyla on her first-ever GLAMOUR cover shoot in partnership with Aunt Jackie’s Curl & Coils.
View this post on Instagram
Click here to get your digital copy or pick up a physical copy available in stores.
Credits
Editor-in-Chief: @nontando58
Cover Story: @thobeka_phanyeko
Photography: @xx_niquita_xx
Creative Direction & Styling: @lukediva_
Art Director: @andrea.daydreams
Makeup: @rainetauber
Hair: @kelvintakudza68
Beauty Editor: @jesaaay_