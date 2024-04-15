Connect with us

Beauty Style

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Beauty Movies & TV News Style

See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

Beauty Career Style

Ladies Applaud Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Beauty Events Movies Style

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Style

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Beauty

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Simplicity is in vogue and Mary Edoro is one style star who gets it every time. Clad in a little white dress with a flattering A-line silhouette and faux pocket flaps, Mary channels her soft and chic essence. She paired her outfit with slingback Valentino pumps rocking a sleek hairdo with defined edges and latte face glam.

She finished the look with minimal accessories, introducing cute studs and a tiny bracelet. What’s not to love about this look? NOTHING!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

Bellastylista: @themaryedoro

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

How Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella Helped Bayer Leverkusen Lift the Historic Bundesliga

What Makes Kapinto Kenya’s “Loudest Entertainer”? Find Out in Today’s Doing Life With…

Temilola Otunla: We All Need Each Other to Be Successful in Life

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL

These Are The Top Ten Languages Mostly Spoken in Africa, According to This Bird Report
css.php