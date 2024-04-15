Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Simplicity is in vogue and Mary Edoro is one style star who gets it every time. Clad in a little white dress with a flattering A-line silhouette and faux pocket flaps, Mary channels her soft and chic essence. She paired her outfit with slingback Valentino pumps rocking a sleek hairdo with defined edges and latte face glam.

She finished the look with minimal accessories, introducing cute studs and a tiny bracelet. What’s not to love about this look? NOTHING!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

Bellastylista: @themaryedoro

