Pelumi Nubi Is A Sight To Behold On ThisDay Style’s Latest Cover

Pelumi Nubi is the cover star of This Day Style magazine and in the feature interview, she discusses how her passion for exploration began, fueled by childhood travel novels and her parents’ encouragement. “My parents encouraged us to explore and took us on trips abroad at a young age, and I just fell in love with it,” she shares.

Her recent solo road trip from London to Lagos in her Peugeot 107, affectionately named “Lumi,” was born out of a deep-seated desire to immerse herself in different cultures and landscapes. “The inspiration for this journey came from a deep-seated desire to connect with different cultures and landscapes in a way that only road travel can offer,” she explains. Pelumi acknowledges the importance of representation in travel, expressing that she didn’t see enough people who looked like her engaging in overland travel.

In the interview, the newly appointed tourism ambassador for Lagos State reflects on her journey, discussing her favourite and least favourite countries she’s visited and candidly sharing aspects of travelling she doesn’t particularly enjoy. She also shares some travel tips to jot down in your travel diary for your next adventure.

See excerpts from the interview:

On what inspired her solo drive and fueled her conviction to do it

The inspiration for this journey came from a deep-seated desire to connect with different cultures and landscapes in a way that only road travel can offer. The conviction stemmed from a blend of adventurous spirit and wanting to chase adventure, coupled with the belief that such an endeavour while challenging, was an extraordinary opportunity for personal growth and exploration. I did not see enough people who looked like me doing overland travel, and I know the importance of representation.

On how she prepared for the journey

Preparation involved extensive research on the routes, securing necessary visas, understanding the geopolitical landscape of the countries to be traversed, and getting mentally fit for the challenge ahead. I spoke to people who had done similar trips to get direct advice from them. Additionally, preparing the vehicle for the long haul and learning basic mechanical repairs were crucial steps I took.

On the safety measures she took to ensure her safety

There were moments of doubt, particularly when facing unexpected challenges, but I had done a year of research to help with this. And after travelling to over 80 countries, you get some practice. However, the overarching goal of completing this journey and the support from the global travel community kept me going.

For safety measures, I chose well-lit, secure parking areas, often in designated camping spots or places known for their safety. Before settling in for the night, I’d ensure all doors were locked, and I kept valuables hidden or carried them with me to avoid attracting attention. I also had curtains or sunshades for privacy and to prevent anyone from seeing inside. Staying aware of my surroundings and trusting my instincts were crucial; if a location felt unsafe, I’d move on. I had an Air Tag for family members to know my exact location. Communication was key too; I kept a charged phone and shared my location with trusted contacts. By taking these precautions, I could rest more comfortably, maintaining a balance between adventure and safety.

Read the full article here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelumi Nubi |Travel content creator (@pelumi.nubi)

Credits:

Fashion designer – Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Photographer – Emmanuel Oyeleke

Stylist – Mimz Bee

Makeup artist – Mary Joanne