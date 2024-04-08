Connect with us

A New Car & Home... Pelumi Nubi is the New Brand Ambassador for Tourism in Lagos State

Togetherness Through Fasting: Hollandia's Series Connects You This Ramadan

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Branch Nigeria's Dayo Odulate-Ademola Honored in The Guardian Newspaper's Top 50 CEOs for 2023

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Caroline Eboumbou, 'All On' CEO, Receives Prestigious 'Outstanding Woman in Renewable Energy' Award!

Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

Judith Suminwa Tuluka Makes History as DR Congo's First Female Prime Minister

Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn In As Senegal's Fifth & Youngest President

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

In recognition of her courage and bravery on her recent solo road trip from London to Lagos, Pelumi Nubi has been named the new brand ambassador for Lagos State tourism. In a warm reception hosted by the Lagos State government, the governor, Babajide Sanwolu presented Pelumi with the keys to a brand new car and gifted her a new house in Lagos.

Pelumi embarked on a journey from London on the 30th of January and arrived in Lagos yesterday, April 7th.

The excited ambassador took to her Instagram page to share the news, “This is getting too much 😳🥺😭 Lagos my city 🇳🇬 Meet the newest Brand Ambassador of tourism in Lagos state 😭😭🙏🏾🎉🎉🎉
Grateful to His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State Jide Sanwoolu , for the warm reception, generous gift of an all expenses of my London to Lagos trip paid for, new car with my customised plate number (NUBI -9JA), a beautiful home in Lagos…”

