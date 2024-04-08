A New Car & Home... Pelumi Nubi is the New Brand Ambassador for Tourism in Lagos State

In recognition of her courage and bravery on her recent solo road trip from London to Lagos, Pelumi Nubi has been named the new brand ambassador for Lagos State tourism. In a warm reception hosted by the Lagos State government, the governor, Babajide Sanwolu presented Pelumi with the keys to a brand new car and gifted her a new house in Lagos.

Pelumi embarked on a journey from London on the 30th of January and arrived in Lagos yesterday, April 7th.

The excited ambassador took to her Instagram page to share the news, “This is getting too much 😳🥺😭 Lagos my city 🇳🇬 Meet the newest Brand Ambassador of tourism in Lagos state 😭😭🙏🏾🎉🎉🎉

Grateful to His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State Jide Sanwoolu , for the warm reception, generous gift of an all expenses of my London to Lagos trip paid for, new car with my customised plate number (NUBI -9JA), a beautiful home in Lagos…”