Pelumi Nubi Finally in Lagos After a 68-Day Solo Drive from London!
After conquering the vast West Sahara desert and traversing a string of West African countries, Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian global traveller and travel content creator has finally arrived in Lagos after completing an epic solo road drive from London. Fueled by a desire to inspire others and showcase the beauty of Africa, Pelumi embarked on this ambitious adventure on January 30th. Her route stretched from England to France, then dipped down to Spain and Morocco.
From there, she traversed the vast West Sahara desert before continuing through Mauritania, Senegal, and a string of West African countries including The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, and Benin.
Finally, she reached her ultimate destination – the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria.
Here is a timeline of how she travelled:
She left London on the 30th of January and on the 1st of February, she arrived in Paris
On the 4th of January, she arrived in Barcelona, Spain
On February 10th, she arrived in Morocco, Africa
On the 20th of January, she arrived in the Sahara desert
On the 22nd of January, she crossed the border into Mauritania
On March 3rd, she arrived in Senegal
On March 8th, she arrived in Gambia
And was interviewed twice on national TV in the country
March 13th, she arrived in Guinea Bissau
On March 19th, she arrived in Sierra Leone
On March 24th, she arrived in Liberia
On the 28th, she arrived in Ivory Coast, despite a terrible accident
On the 2nd of April, she made it to the Gold Coast, Ghana
On the 5th of April, she made it to Togo
Yesterday, the 6th of April, Pelumi arrived in the Republic of Benin, welcomed with drums and songs from the students of Esae University.
Now, she’s in Lagos, Nigeria!
Congratulations to Pelumi Nubi!