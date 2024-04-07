Pelumi Nubi Finally in Lagos After a 68-Day Solo Drive from London!

Connect with us

After conquering the vast West Sahara desert and traversing a string of West African countries, Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian global traveller and travel content creator has finally arrived in Lagos after completing an epic solo road drive from London. Fueled by a desire to inspire others and showcase the beauty of Africa, Pelumi embarked on this ambitious adventure on January 30th. Her route stretched from England to France, then dipped down to Spain and Morocco.

From there, she traversed the vast West Sahara desert before continuing through Mauritania, Senegal, and a string of West African countries including The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

Finally, she reached her ultimate destination – the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Here is a timeline of how she travelled:

She left London on the 30th of January and on the 1st of February, she arrived in Paris

On the 4th of January, she arrived in Barcelona, Spain

On February 10th, she arrived in Morocco, Africa

On the 20th of January, she arrived in the Sahara desert

On the 22nd of January, she crossed the border into Mauritania

On March 3rd, she arrived in Senegal

On March 8th, she arrived in Gambia

And was interviewed twice on national TV in the country

March 13th, she arrived in Guinea Bissau

On March 19th, she arrived in Sierra Leone

On March 24th, she arrived in Liberia

On the 28th, she arrived in Ivory Coast, despite a terrible accident

On the 2nd of April, she made it to the Gold Coast, Ghana

On the 5th of April, she made it to Togo

Yesterday, the 6th of April, Pelumi arrived in the Republic of Benin, welcomed with drums and songs from the students of Esae University.

Now, she’s in Lagos, Nigeria!

Congratulations to Pelumi Nubi!

