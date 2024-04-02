The April Fools’ Pranks That Really Got People Fooled on Social Media

Connect with us

Scoop

When it comes to April 1st, what comes to your mind? Pranks, right? This annual tradition, observed on April 1st, is about playful deception. Often, the jokesters unleash their creativity with practical jokes, momentarily fooling their audience before revealing the truth and shouting ‘April Fools!

All around the world, the day is being celebrated as a day for playing harmless pranks on your neighbour or family members and it is associated with laughter.

A good April Fools’ trick requires some imagination and lots of creativity too. Check out some well-executed ones that had us laughing, along with the responses to them:

Comedian Ali Baba fooled many with a post claiming he and his wife, Mary, welcomed a set of triplets two months ago. “Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our 3 sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew, into the Akpobome family. It’s been 2 months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these 3 beautiful blessings. We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far.”

 

Many comments showed people congratulating him and Mary, and even wishing the triplets well, with replies from him affirming their wishes and prayers. But Alex Ekubo was quick to decode that it was an April Fools prank.

The chess master, Tunde Onakoya, sent many people on X (Twitter) into a frenzy when he declared receiving a million-dollar donation from Wall Street. He is currently in New York, so it didn’t come as a surprise when he made the joke.

But then he had to pull a “Dele Momodu” as requests for donations started flooding his DMs.

Comedian Woli Arole had fans congratulating him on his newly purchased G-Wagon and some even “tapping” into his blessings 

 

The same day, he thanked his fans for wishing him well

 

If you thought that the ‘UG‘ in JustinUg’s name indicates that he’s from Uganda, we are sorry to inform you that he just pulled one over on you. While UG is certainly part of his name, there’s no Ugandan connection. The multi-talented artist, content creator, actor, and aspiring DJ is named Justin Chukwudi Ugonna and hails from the eastern part of Nigeria.

 

Feature image by Fatai Suleiman for Pexels

