The April Fools’ Pranks That Really Got People Fooled on Social Media

When it comes to April 1st, what comes to your mind? Pranks, right? This annual tradition, observed on April 1st, is about playful deception. Often, the jokesters unleash their creativity with practical jokes, momentarily fooling their audience before revealing the truth and shouting ‘April Fools!

All around the world, the day is being celebrated as a day for playing harmless pranks on your neighbour or family members and it is associated with laughter.

A good April Fools’ trick requires some imagination and lots of creativity too. Check out some well-executed ones that had us laughing, along with the responses to them:

Comedian Ali Baba fooled many with a post claiming he and his wife, Mary, welcomed a set of triplets two months ago. “Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our 3 sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew, into the Akpobome family. It’s been 2 months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these 3 beautiful blessings. We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr)

Many comments showed people congratulating him and Mary, and even wishing the triplets well, with replies from him affirming their wishes and prayers. But Alex Ekubo was quick to decode that it was an April Fools prank.

The chess master, Tunde Onakoya, sent many people on X (Twitter) into a frenzy when he declared receiving a million-dollar donation from Wall Street. He is currently in New York, so it didn’t come as a surprise when he made the joke.

We just received a million dollars donation from Wall Street! — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 1, 2024

Wow congratulations 🥳 I’ll be at Oshodi first thing tomorrow morning — Rossie🧚‍♂️🩷✨ (@temi_rossie_) April 1, 2024

Hope it’s not April fool 🥺🥺cos I’m excited already — Herexcellencyisi (@RebeccaIsi) April 1, 2024

But then he had to pull a “Dele Momodu” as requests for donations started flooding his DMs.

Happy April fool’s. Sorry guys 😩, wanted to keep this going for at least an hour, but the billing within minutes has been extraordinary, I have to voice out. I’m still a man of modest income. https://t.co/nHnmZ8heOh pic.twitter.com/r1Ty9dWAaw — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 1, 2024

Comedian Woli Arole had fans congratulating him on his newly purchased G-Wagon and some even “tapping” into his blessings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woli Arole (@officialarole)

The same day, he thanked his fans for wishing him well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woli Arole (@officialarole)

If you thought that the ‘UG‘ in JustinUg’s name indicates that he’s from Uganda, we are sorry to inform you that he just pulled one over on you. While UG is certainly part of his name, there’s no Ugandan connection. The multi-talented artist, content creator, actor, and aspiring DJ is named Justin Chukwudi Ugonna and hails from the eastern part of Nigeria.

⭒ lol it’s crazy how people don’t know I’m Ugandan. What do you think Ug stands for ?😭 — JustinUg (@JustinUg_) April 1, 2024

How do you relate to Nigerian Boarding school life tuee much — Henzzy (@DonHenzzy) April 1, 2024

April fool

Ypu wey come from Nnewi — Reverse Truth🦅🇬🇧👑 (@Bidal4Life) April 2, 2024

Feature image by Fatai Suleiman for Pexels