Bolanle Olukanni Is Launching a New Show "The Scoop with Bolanle" | Watch the Trailer

Edith & Her Dad Unravel Her Love Troubles in Episode 7 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Culture, Fashion & Business... Chioma Ikokwu Chats with Iyabo Ojo in New Episode of "Gold Room"

New Music + Video: Ekunrawo - Blessings

Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss 'Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets' | WATCH

You Should Try Tspices Kitchen's Easy Goat Curry Sauce Recipe

The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2) Reunion Is Coming to Showmax This Wednesday | Watch the Trailer

New Music: Dannyyello - Loving You

Ayoola Ayolola on Fatherhood & Moving From Music to Acting on #WithChude Podcast

Published

3 mins ago

 on

TV host and documentary filmmaker, Bolanle Olukanni, known for her insightful commentary and engaging interviews, is poised to launch her groundbreaking show, “The Scoop with Bolanle.” Departing from traditional entertainment journalism, “The Scoop” will delve deep into pressing social issues, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and the pulse on current issues in Nigeria.

“The Scoop with Bolanle” is a dynamic and thought-provoking social commentary show hosted by renowned TV host Bolanle Olukanni. Delving into pressing social issues, the show offers a platform for meaningful dialogue and insightful analysis. With a focus on keeping young Nigerians informed about the most crucial stories shaping their nation, Bolanle brings her unique perspective to each episode, offering viewers a fresh take on current events and sparking conversations that inspire positive change.

Drawing on her extensive experience in media and journalism, Bolanle aims to shed light and commentary on topics covered by the mainstream media but with commentary from her angle.

I believe there’s a significant gap in news commentary tailored for younger audiences. While the news exists, ‘The Scoop’ will spotlight the most pressing stories, ensuring Nigerians, especially the younger generation, stay informed about what’s happening in our country. Moreover, I’ll inject my own insights and perspectives into these events.

Produced by Deji Onadeko, a seasoned show producer and content creator, Onadeko adds his flair of creativity and perspective to the show. “The Scoop with Bolanle” will feature a diverse amount of content and will provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of complex social issues.

Watch the trailer below:

