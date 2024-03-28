BN TV
Edith & Her Dad Unravel Her Love Troubles in Episode 7 (S2) of “When Are We Getting Married?”
For the first time in a long while, Edith and her father bridge the gap between them with a heart-to-heart conversation. Edith pours out her soul, revealing all the troubles with her love life with Fenwa. Recent arguments and a growing distance leave her confused. As they analyse the situation, a shocking possibility emerges: could Fenwa be the victim of blackmail?
This episode is a must-watch.
Watch it here: