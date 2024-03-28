Connect with us

Edith & Her Dad Unravel Her Love Troubles in Episode 7 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Bolanle Olukanni Is Launching a New Show "The Scoop with Bolanle" | Watch the Trailer

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Culture, Fashion & Business... Chioma Ikokwu Chats with Iyabo Ojo in New Episode of "Gold Room"

New Music + Video: Ekunrawo - Blessings

Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss 'Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets' | WATCH

You Should Try Tspices Kitchen's Easy Goat Curry Sauce Recipe

The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2) Reunion Is Coming to Showmax This Wednesday | Watch the Trailer

New Music: Dannyyello - Loving You

Ayoola Ayolola on Fatherhood & Moving From Music to Acting on #WithChude Podcast

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

For the first time in a long while, Edith and her father bridge the gap between them with a heart-to-heart conversation. Edith pours out her soul, revealing all the troubles with her love life with Fenwa. Recent arguments and a growing distance leave her confused. As they analyse the situation, a shocking possibility emerges: could Fenwa be the victim of blackmail?

This episode is a must-watch.

Watch it here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

