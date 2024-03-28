Ego Ihenacho Talks Playing Iyabo Kuti in Showmax Nigeria Original Series “Wura”

Nwakaego Ihenacho Ogbaro professionally known as Ego is not new to the entertainment scene. For millennials who grew up jamming to Lagbaja’s music in the late 90s and early 00s, Ego’s vocals are unforgettable, especially on hits like “Konko Below,” “Nothing For You,” and the soulful “Never Far Away” amongst many other songs.

The singer-turned-actress now stars in “Wura,” a Showmax Nigeria Original drama series, that tells the story of an ambitious and ruthless CEO of a gold mining industry who would stop at nothing to protect her company and those she loves.

She stars alongside Scarlet Gomez, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Martha Ehinome, Carol King, Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye and Lanre Adediwura.

For International Women’s Month, we caught up with Ego, and she shares about her journey into acting so far, her character Iyabo Kuti, and what International Women’s Month means to her.

***

Many millennials and Gen Z grew up watching you sing, now you’re acting. How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been awesome. I have been acting for a while, in a few stage plays, and done TV. I have learnt a lot, and I’m still learning. I love singing and I still sing but I just wanted to explore acting, which I am equally passionate about, a bit more.

You play the role of Iyabo Kuti, a mother, a wife, a loyal friend and a woman of faith. Let’s talk about her. What are the qualities you admire about her?

What I admire about Iyabo Kuti is how protective she is of her family and being able to deal with them when they mess up. She sees the good in people and is ready to give them a second chance.

The theme of International Women’s Day is Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress. It’s about supporting women to reach their full potential. What does that mean to you?

Women are intelligent, resourceful, strong, sensitive etc…but are often pushed to the background. I believe that investing in women should start from the girl child, building a strong foundation, teaching valuable lessons, harnessing the good qualities, and as they grow up, putting them in positions where these qualities work best irrespective of their gender.

Who are some strong women (famous or not) who inspire you daily? Give them a loving shoutout in case they read this.

There are many women I look up to (famous or not). Strong hardworking women inspire me. She could be a business mogul or a woman selling on the street. The tenacity to keep going against all odds is something I truly admire. I salute every one of you! One woman I will mention though is my mum. She is fierce!

Any advice for other women out there, especially those aspiring to pursue a career in the film industry?

My advice would be to make sure you are good at your craft. Keep improving, keep practising and it is never too late to start.

If you could give a real-life Iyabo Kuti advice, what piece of advice would you give her?

I would advise her to take a step back to study people and take their words with a pinch of salt. Don’t be so gullible.

What progress would you like to see Nollywood make towards gender equality in the coming years?

Not just in Nollywood, but in general. Women should be treated with respect and be chosen for positions because they are actually qualified and should be paid accordingly. To stop being overlooked because “she is a woman and can’t do it as well as a man.” To have round table discussions for better understanding.