The finale episode of season 1 of “Dear Diane” is finally here, shocking revelations rock the lives of our characters- from Diane discovering she shares the same father as Tokan, to Tokan discovering the devastating secret between Danladi and his mum. As the truth unfolds, we also get to see the mastermind behind all the chaos.

While we await season 2, grab your tissues for this sad plot twist.

Enjoy: