Oscar Heman-Ackah Debuts First Feature Film “Finding Messiah” starring Daddy Showkey, Pete Edochie & Ngozi Ezeonu | Watch Trailer 

Ghanaian-Nigerian music executive and creative entrepreneur, Oscar Heman-Ackah, makes his feature film directorial debut with a political music drama, “Finding Messiah.”

“Finding Messiah” revolves around the fictional nation of The Republic of Zambay, an ancient civilisation complete with its own culture, language and sensibilities.

Written and directed by Oscar, the film features veteran acts like Pete Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Alex Usifo, and Ejike Asiegbu. Starring also is the veteran Nigerian galala singer, Daddy Showkey, Sunshine Rosman, Bucci Franklin and Uzi Kwednu.

Watch the trailer below: