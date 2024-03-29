Connect with us

Oscar Heman-Ackah Debuts First Feature Film "Finding Messiah" starring Daddy Showkey, Pete Edochie & Ngozi Ezeonu | Watch Trailer 

Grab Your Tissues for the Season Finale of "Dear Diane"

Edith & Her Dad Unravel Her Love Troubles in Episode 7 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Bolanle Olukanni Is Launching a New Show "The Scoop with Bolanle" | Watch the Trailer

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Culture, Fashion & Business... Chioma Ikokwu Chats with Iyabo Ojo in New Episode of "Gold Room"

New Music + Video: Ekunrawo - Blessings

Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss 'Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets' | WATCH

You Should Try Tspices Kitchen's Easy Goat Curry Sauce Recipe

The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2) Reunion Is Coming to Showmax This Wednesday | Watch the Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian-Nigerian music executive and creative entrepreneur, Oscar Heman-Ackah, makes his feature film directorial debut with a political music drama, “Finding Messiah.”

“Finding Messiah” revolves around the fictional nation of The Republic of Zambay, an ancient civilisation complete with its own culture, language and sensibilities.

Written and directed by Oscar, the film features veteran acts like Pete Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Alex Usifo, and Ejike Asiegbu. Starring also is the veteran Nigerian galala singer, Daddy Showkey, Sunshine Rosman, Bucci Franklin and Uzi Kwednu.

Watch the trailer below:

 

