A Phone Call Did The Magic For Wura and Akorede! #TheMejogbes24

Isn’t it amazing how love manages to shine its light, even in the bleakest moments? Love came through for Wura during one of those times, leading her to her soulmate, Akorede.

What began with a casual phone conversation 5 years ago has now blossomed into a perfect fairytale. As they count down to their big day, we get to catch a glimpse of their love through their pre-wedding shoot and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. Each frame is a testament to a love that is deep and pure. They look so perfect together and we are so excited for them as they embark on this journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Wura:

Back in October 2019, I was going through a tough time because of a breakup. I decided to go over to my friend’s place for some company, while I was there, she was chatting with her boyfriend and She let him know I was around. He also had his friend with him at the time and he mentioned me. His friend then asked to talk to me and she handed me the phone. I ended up having a conversation with her boyfriend’s friend that day. As time went on, he asked my friend for my Instagram handle and she shared it with him. We stayed friends for a little while and in 2020, we made it official! Now, we’re taking the big step!! It’s amazing how a simple moment like that led to such a beautiful journey together.

Credits

Bride: @wuraofbbw | @beautybywura

Planner: @royaldivaeventss

Outfits: @tolusoetanofficial

Makeup: @beautybykayo

Gele: @gele_artistrybytiffa

Hairstylist: @tantostylez

Bag: @qoyahbeadingsartistry

Photography: @raremagic_gallery

Videography: @smokhyimagery

Location: @thecontenthouse.co

