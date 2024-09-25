Dehinde is on a Forever Journey With His Long-time Crush, Remi!

When two people are meant to be together, love will do everything within its power to make it happen. Remi and Dehinde are the perfect example of this.

Even though they had crossed paths on two different occasions, the third time was the charm for these lovebirds. It all unfolded when Dehinde decided to take a bold step and confess his long-time crush on Remi. This move sparked the beginning of their beautiful love story and led to their decision to spend the rest of their lives together. As they count down to their big day, they’re serving the perfect dose of love and beauty with their pre-wedding shoot. We love the classic-vintage vibe of the shoot and we bet you’ll love it to.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Remi:

We both have very different viewpoints on the day we met but here’s mine. I remember meeting the love of my life on March 20th, 2021 at ACE Atlanta . It happened to be his birthday weekend. At first glance, I thought “Oh he’s cute!” He was honestly the only cute one I saw on my trip. No offence to the other guys lol… I decided to mind my business and try to enjoy the party even though I was very annoyed and I did not want to be there in the first place. I was sitting down while everyone was dancing and to my surprise, this tipsy cute guy (Dehinde) sat next to me and said ‘hello’. The conversation was very short but it ended the minute he fixed his lips to ask ” You are going home with me tonight?”. I immediately thought to myself “Of course he’s a douchebag; he must have a lot of women wrapped around his fingers.”

He asked for a dance and we followed each other on Instagram. He tried reaching out the next day after I arrived back in Chicago but I had no intention of ever reaching out. I did not respond. Fast forward to July 10th, 2021. I went to a BBQ at Laitan’s house and Dehinde happened to be there. I had a good time battling with my hot wings and I was ready to call it a night. Just when I was about to leave, someone grabbed my hand and behold it was the cute guy aka birthday boy aka douche bag. Just like that, my fairytale began. In that moment, everything changed. The atmosphere, The vibe, It was everything! He said to me “ I just want you to know I have the biggest crush on you”. Immediately, all the negative thoughts I felt towards him vanished. The way he spoke, his posture, and attitude was so captivating. It was like I was just seeing him for the first time. The rest is history as they say…

By the groom, Dehinde:

Here’s my view point on how I met my Moradewun as I call her. I remember meeting Moradewun on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Fufu’s Catering in Atlanta on March 20th, 2021. Sincerely, I couldn’t take my eyes off her so I asked a close friend of mine to introduce me to her. I remember she had on a burgundy pants and till date I would not forget that day. We both shook hands as I introduced myself. Apparently she doesn’t remember that moment lol… Later on that night, I saw her at ACE Atlanta and I sat next to her. I was so tipsy that night but I still wanted to talk to her. We had a short conversation, danced, and followed each other on Instagram.

I reached out to her the next day to thank her for coming for my birthday and hoping to have more conversations with her but she never responded. Fast forward to July 10th, 2021. I came to my friend’s BBQ party and I saw Moradewun again… I was hoping my friends would say a good word on my behalf but I wasn’t taken seriously. I was starring at her while she was tearing up her hot chicken wings and waiting for the right moment to approach her. Just as she was about to leave, I grabbed her hand and told her that I had a crush on her. Here we are now…

Credits

Bride @missyremmie

Groom @oyelamz

Photography @greatnimy.photos

Makeup @prettynikkiemua

Hairstylist @mva_dollhouse

