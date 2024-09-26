Foluso Met Adetoun While Planning His Brother’s Wedding 11 Years Ago

Adetoun and Foluso met 11 years ago amidst the excitement of preparing for his brother’s wedding.

Even though he had already developed feelings for her, Adetoun chose to be just friends. But as they say, how long can you resist love when it’s meant to be? Years later, they reunited in Dallas, and it was as though fate had perfectly directed their steps to that moment. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they count own to their big day! We are absolutely loving their pre-wedding shoot and the undeniable connection in each frame. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adetoun:

Back in 2013, while I was busy helping with wedding plans for Foluso’s brother, his sister-in-law was already playing Cupid without even realizing it. She kept saying Foluso and I would make a great couple, always talking him up—his style, his wit, and just how great of a guy he was. In every conversation we had, I was more and more charmed by his lively spirit.

Right from the start, Foluso didn’t hold back; he added me on Facebook and started calling me ‘Iyawo Mi’ —that’s ‘my wife’ for those who don’t know! His playful confidence caught my eye, but I wasn’t ready to dive in, so we settled into a friendship over WhatsApp. Eventually, our chats faded, and he stopped reaching out. Fast forward to two years ago, Foluso reached out again, but I wasn’t ready to dive back in just yet, so I left him on read. Ladies, don’t forget to check those messages, Sometimes fate is calling!

Then, last year, fate decided it was time for a real plot twist. I was chatting with his sister-in-law when I suddenly heard his voice. I was like … wait Foluso? What are you doing on Aunty’s phone?? He was in town visiting Dallas! Coincidentally, I was supposed to be at their house that same day. When I walked in and saw him there, it felt like everything just clicked. We shared a big, heartfelt hug, picking up right where we left off, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.

At the time, Foluso, never one to shy away from what he wants, told me he wasn’t letting me slip through his fingers again. His bold declaration made me laugh, but you know what? Everything just naturally fell into place shortly after. We’ve been together ever since, proving that love can surprise you when you least expect it. Here’s to finding your way back to exactly where you’re meant to be! #AFinityAndBeyond 🥂

Credits

Bride: @tounomoba

Planner: @bankysuevents

Photography: @stanlophotography

Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Gold And Black Dress: @mazellebridal

Blue Dress: @tinniques

Suit: @tomiwa.adedokun

Hair Stylist: @hairbybeautybrides

Makeup: @vickysglampro_

