Sharon and Feyi’s Fairytale Began With a Fateful Encounter 4 Years Ago!

Sharon and Feyi’s fairytale is proof that sometimes, all it takes is one unplanned decision to find your soulmate. 😍

After a fateful meeting 4 years ago, the lovebirds are now on a forever journey. Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, they vowed to love and cherish each other forever in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Sharon looked graceful in her white dress, and Feyi definitely understood the drip assignment. They also had their traditional wedding, where they brought light to their Gbagyi and Yoruba roots, respectively. Their wedding was filled with so many beautiful moments, and the photos below capture it all perfectly!

Enjoy their white wedding photos below an see their pre-wedding shoot here:

How we met

By the bride, Sharon:

We met at a party four years ago. To think I didn’t want to be at that party was crazy lol. God really orchestrates our lives. Anyway, I was standing across his table with a mutual friend who had invited me. He mentioned that his friend admired me and wanted to introduce me. Imagine all the Sass and attitude I had when he asked if he could introduce me. Anyways he did and that was that. While leaving, we bumped into each other at the stairs and he decided to walk my friend and me to the car. He didn’t ask for my phone number which was cool because I didn’t want to get to know anyone at that time. Two weeks later, I was leaving a restaurant with one of my girls crossing the road to where we had parked and I heard someone call my name from across the street.

I couldn’t remember where I knew the person from so I ignored him and we kept walking. He quickly parked his car and jogged across the street to catch up with us. We were just about to get into the car when I reluctantly stopped. He re-introduced himself from the other night and this time, got my number. We got talking and went on a date. A week later after that date, I knew my life had taken an extraordinary turn. We built a great friendship after a couple of months and now here we are, besties and Inseparable! He is unequivocally the most amazing human being I have ever met. Nothing and no one is perfect but I believe God gives us who perfectly fits our lives.

Sharon and Feyi also had a Gbagyi-Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

Let’s check out the dapper groom!

Credits

White wedding

Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents

Decor: @narniaevents

Cake: @cakevelvet

Reception dress: @emaginebyBukola

Makeup: @Duprinah

Hair: @hairbyehis

Photography: @kunlelaniyan

Videography: @kolefilms

Ambience Light and SFX: @femi_light1

PR @shadesmediahq

Traditional weding

Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents

Decor: @propstation_ng

Cake: @cakevelvet

First outfit: @zinty_clothing

Second outfit: @shaidatasoke

Makeup: @Duprinah

Hair: @hairbyehis

Photography: @kunle_laniyanweddings

Videography: @kolefilms

PR @shadesmediahq

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,