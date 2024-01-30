A Solo Drive From London To Lagos, Pelumi Nubi Is Ready!

Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian travel content creator and global traveller, is embarking on a solo road trip from London to Lagos starting today, the 30th of January. Her planned route includes crossing from England to France, then heading to Spain and Morocco. After that, she will travel through the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally reaching Nigeria, with Lagos as her ultimate destination.

For Pelumi, travelling is more than just an adventure; she has travelled to over 80 countries across 6 continents. This solo trip from London to Lagos is her way of showing people “that adventures like this are possible. It’s about exploring our beautiful continent, pushing my limits, and hopefully, inspiring some of you to chase your dreams too. It’s about showing the world that ‘impossible’ is just a word, especially when you’ve got enough grit and determination.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelumi |Travel content creator (@pelumi.nubi)

Pelumi is no stranger to road trips, having completed the Lagos-Ghana route twice and explored Namibia on a two-week adventure. She has also driven from London to Lake Como, Italy. For her #London2Lagosbyroad trip, Pelumi intends to sleep inside a car throughout the trip, as it allows her to be spontaneous, cuts costs and adds a dash of excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelumi |Travel content creator (@pelumi.nubi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelumi |Travel content creator (@pelumi.nubi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelumi |Travel content creator (@pelumi.nubi)

Safe travels to Pelumi on this exciting and adventurous journey!