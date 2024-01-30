Connect with us

TRAVEL

A Solo Drive From London To Lagos, Pelumi Nubi Is Ready!

Promotions TRAVEL

Introducing The Awari App: The Easiest Way to Discover Your City!

BN TV Culture TRAVEL

Kwara State in 15 Seconds through The Lens of Niyi Fagbemi | WATCH

BN TV Culture TRAVEL

Take A 15-second Trip Through The Beauty That's Cross River State Nigeria, Courtesy Of Niyi Fagbemi

Living News Promotions TRAVEL

A Fresh Start: Lost in Lagos Magazine's January Issue Unveiled

Culture Promotions TRAVEL

Festivals, Fashion, & Faith: NTT Global Destinations Orchestrates Symphony of Nigerian Culture for Halal Tourism

BN TV Culture TRAVEL

Lagos Is Breathtaking At Night Through The Lens Of Niyi Fagbemi, Take A Look At It

TRAVEL

WATCH: Tayo Aina’s Unfiltered Thoughts on London After a Month-Long Stay

Promotions TRAVEL

Lagos to Entebbe: Uganda Airlines' Grand Entry into the Nigerian Skies

TRAVEL

Thinking About The Perfect Getaway? Watch Xoli Gcabashe's Thailand Vlog

TRAVEL

A Solo Drive From London To Lagos, Pelumi Nubi Is Ready!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian travel content creator and global traveller, is embarking on a solo road trip from London to Lagos starting today, the 30th of January.  Her planned route includes crossing from England to France, then heading to Spain and Morocco. After that, she will travel through the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally reaching Nigeria, with Lagos as her ultimate destination.

For Pelumi, travelling is more than just an adventure; she has travelled to over 80 countries across 6 continents. This solo trip from London to Lagos is her way of showing people “that adventures like this are possible. It’s about exploring our beautiful continent, pushing my limits, and hopefully, inspiring some of you to chase your dreams too. It’s about showing the world that ‘impossible’ is just a word, especially when you’ve got enough grit and determination.”

Pelumi is no stranger to road trips, having completed the Lagos-Ghana route twice and explored Namibia on a two-week adventure.  She has also driven from London to Lake Como, Italy. For her #London2Lagosbyroad trip, Pelumi intends to sleep inside a car throughout the trip, as it allows her to be spontaneous, cuts costs and adds a dash of excitement.

Safe travels to Pelumi on this exciting and adventurous journey!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: Entrepreneurs Need to Create Products That Resonate with Customers’ Desires

#TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It

This Unending Conversation About Nigerian Youth’s Unemployability

So You’re Getting Old, What’s the Big Deal?

How Are You Satisfying Your Inner Child as An Adult? People Share Their Stories on X
css.php