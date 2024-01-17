Connect with us

Introducing The Awari App: The Easiest Way to Discover Your City!

The Aneyo Family Triumphs in Grand Finale of Africa Magic’s Indomie Love Bowl

Capture, Connect, Create: Why itel P55 5G is Your Smart Choice

Toni Tones to Headline Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas’ Thriller Series ‘Spiraling’

Beyond the Hype: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Lagos Glitters As Martini Raises a Toast to 160 Years of Sophisticated Luxury

Infinix Nigeria Unveils the Winners for the All-Expense-Paid Dream Trip to Ivory Coast | Here is more

Exclusive! Mathilda Akatugba, Ric Hassani Join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in ‘Spiraling’

New Single Alert: Timi Dakolo Drops 'Men of the South' Ahead of the Chorus Leader Album

Safety for Every Girl Launches National Essay Competition to Fight Period Poverty | 2.5M in Cash Prizes.

The Awari App is the tech arm of the Lost in a City brand, also known as Lost in Lagos. Awari is a discovery platform that takes you on a seamless journey to discover and experience your city. Explore the newest spots in Lagos and Abuja, catch up on the latest events, get sneak peeks into businesses with our videos, follow themed guides, and read the latest issues of the Lost in Lagos and Lost in Abuja Magazines.

Sign up with Awari now to receive special offers and exclusive deals through our campaigns. The Awari App is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can visit the Awari web app at Awariapp.com.

The Vendor platform on Awari provides businesses with tools to acquire and retain customers. Business owners can register or claim their business on vendor.awariapp.com. By updating your listing, announcing offers, and posting events, you can reach a wider audience. Whether you own a restaurant, cafe, club, spa, salon, retail business, entertainment center, or any business in the lifestyle sector, don’t miss out! Get discovered on Awari!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost in Lagos Magazine

