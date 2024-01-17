Introducing The Awari App: The Easiest Way to Discover Your City!

The Awari App is the tech arm of the Lost in a City brand, also known as Lost in Lagos. Awari is a discovery platform that takes you on a seamless journey to discover and experience your city. Explore the newest spots in Lagos and Abuja, catch up on the latest events, get sneak peeks into businesses with our videos, follow themed guides, and read the latest issues of the Lost in Lagos and Lost in Abuja Magazines.

Sign up with Awari now to receive special offers and exclusive deals through our campaigns. The Awari App is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can visit the Awari web app at Awariapp.com.

The Vendor platform on Awari provides businesses with tools to acquire and retain customers. Business owners can register or claim their business on vendor.awariapp.com. By updating your listing, announcing offers, and posting events, you can reach a wider audience. Whether you own a restaurant, cafe, club, spa, salon, retail business, entertainment center, or any business in the lifestyle sector, don’t miss out! Get discovered on Awari!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost in Lagos Magazine