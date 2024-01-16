Toni Tones to Headline Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas’ Thriller Series ‘Spiraling’

The season one cast of Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas‘ Spiraling is coming into focus and Toni Tones is returning to TV in a lead role!

The 2x AMVCA nominee and King of Boys actress is set to star in Smart Money Woman producing teams, Isoken Ogiemwonyi and ‘Lara of Lagos; director, Wande Thomas’ upcoming thriller series, BellaNaija has learned.

Written, created and directed by Thomas, the project centres on a tech entrepreneur with a dark secret, and the choices she faces on the road to redemption. The series is currently in production this month in Lagos.

Speaking on the choice for his lead actress Wande Thomas said “It was always Toni. I had her in mind when I was writing and I’m truly thrilled to be working with such an incredible actress.” “Toni’s work demonstrates a dedication to nuanced portrayals of complex, flawed, women on the big screen,” Thomas added.

Fresh off her role in the Biodun Stephen directed ‘Deafening Silence’ in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and Foundation for Resilient Empowerment and Development, Toni Tones is one of the preeminent actors of her generation.

The cast includes previously announced stars Seun Ajayi, Folu Storms, Mathilda Akatugba & Ric Hassani.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Spiraling