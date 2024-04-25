Editi Effiong Joins Zero Gravity Management Film & Television Company

Editi Effiong, the filmmaker behind “The Black Book,” has joined the US-based film and television production company, Zero Gravity Management.

Known for producing popular films like “Up North” and “Fishbone,” Editi’s most recent work, “The Black Book,” debuted on Netflix, reaching the top 10 in over sixty countries and becoming the most-viewed English-language African film. “The Black Book” is also one of the most nominated films in this year’s AMVCAs.

Sharing his excitement about the representation by Zero Gravity Management, Editi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the team behind acclaimed productions like “Ozark” and “Beasts Of No Nation”. “I’ve really struggled to find the words to express how this feels. One minute you’re watching Ozark and praising the artistry of it, next minute, you’re repped by the makers of your favourite show,” he says.

The last year has been an amazing rollercoaster. I’ve worked harder than I’ve ever worked in my life, but I’ve also been inspired more than I ever have been. I used to dream of telling the next generation of African stories to the world, now I am backed by the the team that’s done it on the biggest stage, supporting me towards that goal… ”