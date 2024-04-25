Connect with us

Movies Nollywood

Editi Effiong Joins Zero Gravity Management Film & Television Company

Movies Nollywood

Alexx Ekubo, Timini Egbuson, Gregory Ojefua... The #AMVCA10 Nominees Vying for the Best Supporting Actor Award

Movies Nollywood

Genoveva Umeh, Joke Silva, Eliane Umuhire... These Are The Best Supporting Actress Nominees | #AMVCA10

Movies Nollywood

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti's Biopic Arrives in Cinemas on May 17 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies Nollywood

"It's a Story About Love, Female Empowerment" - Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film "Water & Garri"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" Enters Post-Production | See BTS Photos

Beauty Events Movies Style

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Who's Who in "Red Circle"? Get Your First Look at the Stars Behind the Mystery

Movies

Editi Effiong Joins Zero Gravity Management Film & Television Company

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

 

Editi Effiong, the filmmaker behind “The Black Book,” has joined the US-based film and television production company, Zero Gravity Management.

Known for producing popular films like “Up North” and “Fishbone,” Editi’s most recent work, “The Black Book,” debuted on Netflix, reaching the top 10 in over sixty countries and becoming the most-viewed English-language African film. “The Black Book” is also one of the most nominated films in this year’s AMVCAs.

Sharing his excitement about the representation by Zero Gravity Management, Editi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the team behind acclaimed productions like “Ozark” and “Beasts Of No Nation”. “I’ve really struggled to find the words to express how this feels. One minute you’re watching Ozark and praising the artistry of it, next minute, you’re repped by the makers of your favourite show,” he says.

The last year has been an amazing rollercoaster. I’ve worked harder than I’ve ever worked in my life, but I’ve also been inspired more than I ever have been. I used to dream of telling the next generation of African stories to the world, now I am backed by the the team that’s done it on the biggest stage, supporting me towards that goal… ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Editi (@editieffiong)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What’s The Point of God’s Eternal Punishment?

What Makes AMVCA Such a Pivotal Part of Africa’s Movie Industry?

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Elevating African Voices and Enriching Futures – My ADIS24 Experience (I)

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Chasing Joy in The Face of Death

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative
css.php