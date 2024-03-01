Anakle Films Welcomes Mimi Bartels and Ashley Opusunju to Leadership Roles After ‘The Black Book’ Success

Fresh off the success of ‘The Black Book’, one of the most-watched Nigerian films on Netflix globally, Anakle Films strengthens its leadership team with the appointments of Mimi Bartels as Co-Founder/Creative Head and Ashley Opusunju as General Manager.

Speaking about the appointments, Editi Effiong, the co-founder of Anakle Films and writer, director, and producer of The Black Book said,

Mimi has been one of my most dependable creative partners, adviser and friend since I began my filmmaking journey, and Ashley has been my operational rock for nearly a decade. We have entered the next evolution of Anakle Films on the global stage and I couldn’t be more excited to make this journey with these highly skilled professionals and friends.

Mimi Bartels, a media and entertainment veteran, previously served as General Manager and Head of Productions at FilmOne Studios, and brings over 15 years of experience to Anakle Films.

Her career spans production, film distribution, marketing communications, and alternative investments. While at FilmOne Studios, she played a pivotal role in overseeing the production and distribution of 65% of Nigeria’s highest-grossing films in cinemas. She is expected to lead the development of the local and international film and TV projects at Anakle Films.

Ashley Opusunju, formerly the Deputy Chief of Operations at Anakle, the parent agency which owns Anakle Films, has since made the internal transition into the role of General Manager at Anakle Films.

Ashley comes into the new role after 9 years at the marketing agency, serving as a strategic leader, who was responsible for leading multiple high-value teams and projects, as well as the client service team. She also managed multiple financing deals, including Anakle Films’ funding for The Black Book.

Ashley is expected to lead Anakle Films expanded partnerships both locally and internationally, while also managing the day-to-day operations of the studio which states its mission as “telling the next generation of African stories”.

Richard “RMD” Mofe-Damijo, Board Chairman of Anakle Films, added

We are incredibly proud to announce the appointments of Mimi and Ashley. Their remarkable talent, unwavering dedication, and exceptional leadership are instrumental in shaping the future of Anakle Films.

Their appointments not only strengthen our company but also show our steadfast commitment to empowering and championing women in leadership positions and their potential to shape the future of filmmaking both in front of and behind the camera.

About Anakle Films

Anakle Films is a film and TV production company based in Toronto, Canada and Lagos, Nigeria, telling the next generation of African stories on the global stage. Anakle Films’ global blockbuster “The Black Book”, released in September 2023, has since become one of Africa’s most-watched film ever on the Netflix platform.



Films projects, including short films, TV/online commercials, and documentaries, are known for their authenticity, social impact, and commitment to showcasing the ingenuity, innovation, and heart of Africans. For more information about Anakle Films follow on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

